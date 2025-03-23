Another Delay for Holland America Following Tragic Incident

After a horrible tragedy claimed the life of a Holland America Line guest on Saturday, March 22, 2025, the subsequent 7-night Western Caribbean cruise aboard Nieuw Amsterdam has been affected.

Passengers of the 86,700-gross-ton ship received an email from the cruise line pushing back their March 23, 2025, departure from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, by more than 4 hours. It will now depart at 8 p.m.

Although guests were at first informed that boarding would begin at 2 p.m., boarding times were delayed again for up to 2,106 guests until 4:30 p.m. The all-aboard is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“Nieuw Amsterdam’s return from her current cruise has been delayed longer than expected, and embarkation for your cruise will now begin at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday,” began the letter.

Starting with the Panorama and Observation decks, 10 and 11, at 4:30 p.m., the ship will then board its Rotterdam and Navigation decks, 7 and 8, at 5 p.m., followed by the Verandah and Upper Verandah decks, 5 and 6, at 5:30 p.m.

The last decks to board will be the Main and Upper Promenade decks, 1 and 4, at 6 p.m.

“Please do not arrive at the pier earlier as you will be unable to check-in, and there is limited seating at the terminal,” Holland America Line explained.

Despite the late departure, the vessel’s itinerary will not be affected. The ship will call at Carnival Corporation’s private Bahamian resort, Half Moon Cay, on March 24 as planned. (Holland America is owned by the company.)

The 7-night roundtrip journey will also cruise to George Town, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel, Mexico, before returning to Fort Lauderdale on March 30, 2025.

Jet Ski Accident Forces Delay

The delay in Nieuw Amsterdam’s itinerary follows the vessel’s previous 7-night Eastern Caribbean voyage that was scheduled to return at 7 a.m. on March 23, 2025.

During that Eastern Caribbean itinerary that sailed to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, a horrific accident occurred during the final call at Half Moon Cay.

Cruise Passengers on Jet Skis (Photo Credit: Gail Johnson)

Around 1 p.m. on March 22, a female passenger lost control of her jet ski during the resort’s guided Aqua Trax Adventure excursion on the resort, colliding with a rock.

Although emergency services were immediately called, the lack of serious medical facilities on the resort meant the nearest emergency personnel was 30 miles away on Eleuthera.

Sadly, the woman, said to be a British/Czech Republic national, succumbed to her injuries, and the ship remained in port while Bahamian authorities conducted an investigation.

Unfortunately, jet ski accidents are not uncommon, in spite of the brief tutorial given to passengers looking for thrilling excursions. The 1-hour Aqua Trax Adventure is listed as a moderate activity for guests ages 16 and older.

Last month, a former passenger of Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas sued the cruise line for damages following an accident that took place at the cruise line’s Bahamas private resort, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The guest, requesting more than $5 million, claims the cruise line’s tour guide drove his jet ski over her, causing serious injury.

The cruise line was similarly sued in 2013 after a jet ski crash during a call at the same resort by Monarch of the Seas.

While the resorts are located in the Bahamas, through an agreement with the Caribbean nation the cruise lines are responsible for passenger safety when they visit.