Another Cruise Line Removes Pre-Cruise Testing Requirement

For cruises departing on or after September 6, 2022, Windstar Cruises will no longer require pre-cruise testing for its guests, unless required by a specific country. The cruise line will still require all guests to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination status.

Windstar Cruises, part of the Xanterra Travel Collection, has just revised its COVID-19 protocols, no longer requiring a pre-cruise test for its guests. Guests will still need to be fully vaccinated, with proof of vaccination.

The President of Windstar Cruises, Chris Prelog, stated, “Safety and wellness are our first concern, and these new procedures will simplify the process of sailing with us on a fully vaccinated ship.”

Photo Credit: Chris Lawrence Travel / Shutterstock

There are exemptions to the line’s new protocols and procedures. Guests will still be subject to follow the local rules and regulations of visited countries. Currently, Canada, Greece, Australia, and New Zealand are requiring guests to pre-test prior to boarding a ship in their waters.

All Windstar crew are fully vaccinated, and most crew members have received their booster shots onboard the fleet of six all-suite yachts that carry between 148-342 guests.

Cruise Industry is Easing Requirements

Last month the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, ended its COVID-19 Program for all Cruise Ships. On July 18, the order was dropped, allowing cruise lines and ships to develop their own protocols.

Since the ceasing of this program, several cruise lines have responded by easing their COVID-19 protocols and many removing pre-cruise testing for their guests.

Several Carnival Corporation cruise brands, such as Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and Holland America Line, have announced as ease to their protocols, making sailing more convenient for its guests.

Most recently, Carnival’s ultra-luxury cruise brand, Seabourn, dropped its vaccine requirement for most sailings and eliminated testing on sailings under 16-nights. The line’s new protocols will be effective starting September 6.

Also, effective September 6, two more Carnival Corporation & plc owned lines, Cunard Line and P&O Cruises, will still require all guests ages 16 and older to be fully vaccinated, however testing for fully vaccinated passengers will no longer be required.