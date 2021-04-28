Search
Another Cruise Line Details Restart with Inaugural Season

Regent Seven Seas Cruises details its cruise return with Seven Seas Splendor out of the UK starting in September.

By Emrys Thakkar

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is making a comeback to launch cruise operations out of the UK starting in September 2021. With the UK reopening to cruises from May 17, 2021, and the U.S. still closed, cruise lines are now shifting to alternative deployments.

Seven Seas Splendor to Sail the UK

Following new deployments from sister lines Norwegian Cruise Line and Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas has detailed its return to service with Seven Seas Splendor. The ship will finally be able to sail after only completing two cruises since being christened in February 2020.

Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said:

“Come September we will have the double celebration of our return to the seas as we also recommence the inaugural season of the ship that perfects luxury, Seven Seas Splendor.”

“With immaculate design, luxurious suites, exquisite cuisine, dynamic entertainment and outstanding personalized service, Seven Seas Splendor was one of the most highly-anticipated ships to launch in the history of cruising, and my promise to our loyal and eager guests is that without a doubt she will be worth the wait.”

Seven Seas Splendor will kickstart cruises with an 11-night voyage out of Southampton, UK. She will make calls in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland. The ship will then shift to the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic to sail the Caribbean.

Worth Reading: Two Norwegian Cruise Line Ships to Restart Operations in September

To ensure a smooth and safe resumption of operations, the remainder of the Regent fleet’s return to sailing will be announced at future dates, with voyage suspensions now extended through September 30, 2021 for Seven Seas ExplorerSeven Seas MarinerSeven Seas Navigator, and Seven Seas Voyager. In conjunction with today’s announcement, Seven Seas Splendor’s voyages are suspended up until her September 11, 2021 voyage from Southampton.

The cruise line will implement its new SailSAFE health & Safety Program to make sure guests and crew can remain safe at all times. The Program was developed with guidance from a team of public health and scientific experts including the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council.

