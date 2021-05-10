Another Carnival Cruise Ship to Arrive in Galveston, Texas

Just over a week ago, the Port of Galveston welcomed the Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista. There is now a third carnival cruise ship to arrive in the port, and she’s already on her way.

It comes while Carnival Cruise Line remains on hold and prepares for a possible return to operations mid-summer. A major part of this is crew vaccinations that have already started on the vessels that arrived in Galveston.

Carnival Sensation to Arrive in Galveston

The Port of Galveston will welcome a third Carnival cruise ship after the recent arrivals of Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista more than a week ago. According to the Cruise Ship Tracker, the Carnival Sensation is currently heading for the port and is sailing in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday afternoon, May 11.

It’s not fully know the reason why the Fantasy-class vessel is heading to Texas. So far, carnival has confirmed with Cruise Hive already that the ship is making a stop for provisioning and other needs.

Crew vaccinations took place when Carnival Breeze and Vista were at the Port of Galveston last week, so it could be the same case for Carnival Sensation as the cruise line continues to plan a phased-in return this summer.

The earliest Carnival Sensation departure is currently showing on October 21, 2021, out of Mobile, Alabama. The vessel could be departing earlier than October as carnival has only removed further bookings on its website while it works out the comeback plan.

With plenty of room in Galveston compared to major cruise ports such as PortMiami and Port Canaveral, it would make sense to keep the Carnival Sensation there until returning to service out of Mobile, which is approximately 423 nautical miles from Galveston.

Carnival Cruise Line has currently suspended U.S. departures until July 2021. Which ships resume operations first and from where remains very fluid.

Carnival Sensation is now the second oldest ship in the fleet and joined the fleet back in 1993. Thankfully, she has not joined sister ships Carnival Fantasy, Carnival Imagination, and Carnival Inspiration in being scrapped at the Aliaga ship breaking facility in Turkey.

The ship is 70,367 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,052 at double occupancy. The are 10 passenger decks and a total capacity of 920 crew members.