Another Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Service From Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore welcomes Carnival Legend as the vessel finally resumes operations, her last cruise dating back more than 20 months. In that time, the ship has been waiting for the first guests to embark while also getting a new livery and going through dry-dock.

Carnival Legend will be based year-round in Baltimore, initially sailing cruises to the Bahamas; next year, the itinerary will include cruises to Bermuda, The Panama Canal, Canada & New England, and the Eastern Caribbean. In 2023 the ship will sail on two extraordinary Greenland cruises from Baltimore.

Sailing the Bahamas from Baltimore

Carnival Legend will be operating cruises to the Bahamas from the port of Baltimore, giving guests from Maryland and nearby Washington D.C. a welcome break in the sun. The 7-day cruises will visit a variety of ports in the Bahamas. The Carnival cruise ship replaced Carnival Pride, which starts operating from Tampa Bay on November 14.

Photo Credit: Tony Davis

Carnival Legend’s cruise departs this Sunday, November 14, on a course towards Nassau, Princess Cays, and Freeport, which will be the same on her next voyage on November 21. On November 28, the ship will sail on a cruise calling in Nassau, Half Moon Cay, and Freeport.

In the new year, sailing on January 9, guests can enjoy a more extended cruise, including a visit to the Panama Canal. The 14-day cruise will first call at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, the private island for Carnival.

After that, the ship will make its way to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, and the Panama Canal on January 17. After a visit to Grand Turk Island, the ship will return to Baltimore on January 23.

Dry Dock, A New Livery, and a new Flag State

Carnival Legend first sailed in 2002; the 88,500 gross tons cruise ship has a guest capacity of 2,124 at double occupancy. Although she is already 21 years old, guests boarding Carnival Legend will enjoy a fresh look to the vessel. In September of this year, she left her dry dock in Marseille, France, sporting the new red, white, and blue livery.

Photo Credit: Tony Davis

During the 20-month pause in operations, other works done onboard include The Arcade being relocated to Deck 3 and now branded as The Warehouse. This replaces the chapel and library on Deck 3. The space where the Arcade was has been converted to The Cove, a kids retreat.

Another change for Carnival Legend is her new flag-state. The ship was reflagged to the Bahamas at the end of October, and she is now the sixth Carnival Cruise Ship sailing under the Bahamian flag.

More Excitement to Come for Carnival Legend

Greenland is perhaps not the first place where one would imagine a Carnival Cruise ship operating; however, when Carnival released a one-time Greenland cruise onboard Carnival Legend, the head office must have been surprised that the cruise sold out in less than 24 hours.

So much was the demand for the Greenland cruise sailing from Baltimore that Carnival decided to include one more cruise to the wild and remote island. The first cruise that sold out will sail on September 2, 2023, while the second Greenland cruise that Carnival scheduled will sail earlier, on August 13, 2023.

With cruises to a wide variety of locations year-round, there is more than enough choice for guests from Baltimore. Whether warm or cold weather cruises, it looks like Carnival Legend is an excellent and more than convenient choice to sail with.