Another Carnival Brand Ditches Requirements for Most Cruises

Holland America Line follows other sister brands by dropping further requirements for passengers. The cruise line has now removed the need for a pre-cruise test for all guests on most sailings. The update applies to those on “Standard Protocols” implemented by Holland America.

Holland America Further Relaxes Protocols

Cruising is inching back to normality, and many cruise lines have now removed many of their requirements, including those by Holland America Line.

The Carnival-owned cruise brand has removed the need for guests to take a pre-cruise test, regardless of their vaccination status.

The update applies to most Holland America voyages and is effective immediately. It now makes cruises a lot easier for many guests. The cruise line is also removing checks on individual guest vaccination status unless a specific destination requires it.

Photo Credit: Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock

“Our guests continue to show their excitement to return to cruising, and this is another step toward making it as easy as possible for them to safely explore the world in a way they love,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

The changes affect Holland America’s “Standard Protocols,” which apply to most cruise ship departures. There may be different requirements for charter sailings and Canada cruises. Guests can check which protocols apply to them by using the cruise line’s Health Protocols Tool. Guests can check specific protocols for their cruise booking.

Also included in the simplified “Standard Protocols” are Panama Canal transits up to 15 nights long. New ships such as Nieuw Statendam out of Fort Lauderdale in Florida and Koningsdam out of San Diego are also part of the more straightforward procedures. Even when the new Rotterdam begins sailings out of Fort Lauderdale this weekend, guests will enjoy fewer requirements.

Cruising is Heading Back to Normality

Holland America Line now becomes the third carnival cruise brand to relax its protocols. Just days ago, on October 26, sister brand Carnival Cruise Line dropped all requirements on cruises that are 15 nights or less.

Carnival removed the need to show proof of vaccination and for guests to undergo any pre-cruise testing. For cruises that are 16 nights or more, Carnival still has requirements in place.

Photo Credit: Feng Cheng / Shutterstock

Princess Cruises also relaxed its protocols in August by eliminating the vaccine requirements and guest no longer needing to do a pre-cruise test for most voyages.

Most cruise still has some procedures in place for longer sailings and those where there are still local requirements. For passengers booked on Holland America’s Enhanced Protocol voyages, the cruise line will provide more details based on the ports that those ships visit.

The cruise line also advises guests to complete their VeriFLY app information to make embarkation smoother and faster.

Holland America Line last updated its protocols in August 2022 by removing testing for vaccinated guests. Previously, unvaccinated guests had to show proof of a negative test result within three days before sailing.