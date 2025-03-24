Another Caribbean Port Now Under Elevated Travel Advisory

Savvy cruises keep a close eye on any alerts, updates, and warnings for destinations they may be visiting when they set sail. Another beautiful Caribbean cruise port has now been updated to a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory from the US Department of State.

Trinidad and Tobago is now under the elevated advisory due to crime as well as the possibility of terrorist acts or kidnapping.

Gang activity, drug trafficking, robbery, assault, and even more serious crimes are on the rise in the small Caribbean nation, the southernmost Caribbean island just 20 miles off the coast of Venezuela.

In late December 2024, the island nation declared a country-wide state of emergency following a weekend of violence.

Because of its location, Trinidad and Tobago is not a frequent port visit on the most common cruise itineraries, but it still receives some ships on longer sailings.

In April 2025, Marella Voyager is scheduled to visit Scarborough, Tobago twice, on April 2 and April 15. Later this year and into early 2025 Oceania Insignia, Holland America Line’s Rotterdam, Norwegian Sky, and several luxury ships also have planned visit to the port.

No ships are planned to visit Charlotteville, Tobago until January 2026 and the next big ship to visit Port-of-Spain, Trinidad is Princess Cruises’ Island Princess on November 15, 2025.

There is no telling, however, how long the turmoil might last and whether the travel warning might be elevated yet again in the future.

At this time, no cruise lines have yet adjusted any itineraries to Trinidad and Tobago, but they will be closely monitoring the situation just in case there is any need to change port visits.

All cruise lines regularly monitor safety and security in their port destinations and will send alerts to their booked guests if necessary.

Travel Advisories Not Uncommon

This is not the first elevated travel advisory to cause concern for cruise guests recently.

The US Department of State also recently updated the Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution advisory for the Turks and Caicos Islands, making guests anxious over any port visits to Grand Turk.

Nevertheless, no cruise lines have adjusted calls to Grand Turk due to the advisory, but guests are always encouraged to remain vigilant for their own safety while in port.

A surprising number of popular Caribbean, European, and Australasian cruise destinations have elevated advisories, including the Bahamas, Costa Rica, Belize, Spain, Jamaica, Belize, Greenland, New Caledonia, Panama, and the UK.

Tobago (Photo Credit: Jenari / Shutterstock)

Travel advisories are issued for a wide range of reasons, not just crimes against tourists.

Issues such as the availability of medical treatment in case of an emergency, the possibility of violent protests, and where crimes occur all factor in to the type of advisory that may be issued.

Advisories are regularly reviewed and updated with new information and precautions as needed, particularly as volatile situations change.

Reading updated advisories before setting sail can help cruise guests decide for themselves if they will feel safe visiting a particular destination.

If they’re uncertain about the travel, they could take steps to change or cancel their cruise vacation, or opt to stay onboard their cruise ship in the port of call.

Read Also: How Not to Get Harassed in Port During a Cruise

If guests do want to enjoy every port of call, taking a shore tour booked through the cruise line is the safest option. Cruise lines carefully check their tour operators for safety regulations to ensure the best possible experiences for their guests.

Following other safety steps while in port is always wise. Staying in well-lit areas, staying in a group, and leaving valuables onboard the ship are always wise precautions.