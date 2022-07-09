Another Altercation Between Guests on Carnival Cruise Ship

Video has emerged from the most recent disruptive incident onboard a Carnival cruise ship, with multiple guests involved in the altercation, even as security arrived.

The incident occurred aboard Carnival Elation late on Wednesday, July 6, as the ship was returning to its homeport in Jacksonville at the end of a 5-night sailing to The Bahamas.

Multiple Guests Injured

According to reports from passengers onboard who witnessed the incident, at least eight guests were directly involved and several received injuries. Some of those injured had only been trying to intervene and stop the disruption, but they were pushed aside instead.

Witnesses claimed the perpetrators knew one another, and it is possible the incident was escalated by personal issues. Security was called and eventually broke up the disturbance.

Carnival Cruise Line released a brief statement to First Coast News about the incident, which reads: “Our security team onboard Carnival Elation intervened in an altercation between guests. The matter was reported to law enforcement and an investigation is being completed. We won’t tolerate behavior that disrupts other guests’ vacations and those who instigated the altercation will no longer be able to sail on our ships.“

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

The Fantasy-class Carnival Elation, which can host up to 2,190 guests when fully booked, was finishing a 5-night sailing that had departed Jacksonville on Saturday, July 2.

The ship called on Nassau on Monday, July 4, and on Princess Cays on Tuesday, July 5. Wednesday, the day of the incident, was a Fun Day at Sea.

The ship returned to Jacksonville on schedule, and there was no delay in the start of its next voyage, a 4-night sailing to The Bahamas.

A Disturbing Trend

This is not the only incident reported on cruise ships in recent days. In late June, an altercation involving dozens of passengers erupted aboard the Dream-class Carnival Magic as the ship was returning to New York City after an Eastern Caribbean sailing.

That altercation was apparently sparked by accusations of infidelity onboard the ship. It began at roughly 2 a.m. on Monday, June 27, and ranged across several decks as those involved moved about, pausing and resuming their argument at different times until ultimately security broke up the group.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

After that event, shoreside authorities were contacted to interview those involved, as well as witnesses, to begin an investigation.

Another disruptive episode was also reported recently aboard Royal Caribbean International’s Voyager-class Navigator of the Seas in early July. Roughly a dozen passengers were involved in that incident on deck 5 of the vessel, near the Cafe Promenade. That incident was believed to have been between family members.

Navigator of the Seas is currently sailing 3-4 night cruises from Los Angeles to Catalina and Ensenada.

What Are the Consequences?

When such situations happen, cruise lines are swift to offer consequences. If the incident is a violent one, there is a brig available onboard, or individuals may be moved to secure areas where they can be closely monitored at all times.

The cruise line may ban passengers from sailing in the future aboard one line or all a corporation’s family of cruise lines, or the passengers could be disembarked at the next port of call with no refund and no assistance to return to the cruise embarkation port.

Shoreside authorities can be brought in, and those involved may also face legal consequences for their poor behavior depending on the scope of the incident and whether any injuries were reported.

As the investigations for these recent incidents are still ongoing, no information is yet available about the final consequences for those involved.