Almost 4 Months Until New MSC Cruise Ships Arrives in the U.S.

Now that cruises are starting to make a comeback, there is plenty to look forward to including the MSC flagship which is nearly four months away from arriving in the U.S. It follows news of the cruise line restarting operations from Florida in early August.

Not Long Until MSC Seashore Arrives in the U.S.

It won’t be too long until cruisers in the U.S. can enjoy the new MSC Seashore, which will begin cruises out of Miami, Florida in November 2021. With almost fours months until the new flagship arrives, guests can look forward to nearly 140,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space, new al fresco dining spaces, a raft simulator and so much more.

Rubén Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA, said:

“With every new cruise ship we introduce, MSC Cruises continuously looks to enhance and innovate the guest experience by adding new, immersive onboard features.”

“With anticipation building for our return to cruising from U.S. ports, we can’t wait for our guests to rediscover what they know and love about MSC Cruises — our enriching experiences, gourmet, internationally-inspired dining and award-winning entertainment — both on our ships returning to cruising this summer and on the new MSC Seashore arriving in Miami this November.”

MSC Seashore (Render Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

One of the most anticipated new features on board the Seaside EVO-class vessel will be the first rafting simulator. Guests will wear VR headsets and be taken on a breath-taking 360° experience through beautiful and thrilling scenes. It’s a dynamic indoor attraction that’s never been seen before in the water park industry.

Impressive Highlights

13,000 sqm (≈139,930 sq. ft.) of outdoor space with a wide choice of outdoor bars and dining, pools and deck area for relaxing and sunbathing

Six stunning swimming pools with enlarged poolside areas including a spectacular new Infinity Pool and two new Infinity Whirlpools

An expansive 540 meter-long (≈1,772 ft.-long) waterfront promenade close to the water, ideal for grabbing a drink and al fresco dining or simply taking a stroll to enjoy the fresh sea air

The largest and most luxurious MSC Yacht Club spanning 3,000 sqm (≈32,292 sq. ft.) over four decks with two palatial new Owners Suites

spanning 3,000 sqm (≈32,292 sq. ft.) over four decks with two palatial new Owners Suites 11 different types of staterooms and suites with balconies, including the coveted aft suites, 50 terraced suites with extended balconies offering up to 15 sqm (≈161 sq. ft.) of private terrace and 32 different suites with outdoor private whirlpools

Many areas will be enhanced and expanded compared to other similar ships in the fleet. Retails will be more than 72 percent larger than that of her sister ships including two extra shops. MSC Seashore will have a larger than ever Casino with 12,217 sq. ft. of non-stop action, located on Deck 7, with 182 slot machines and 12 tables.

MSC Seashore Infinity Pool (Render Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

MSC Seashore will feature six pools including one of the largest infinity pools at sea on deck 8. There will be good pool options including the Sliding Roof Magrodrome which is a pool area spanning two decks.

And if you’re thinking of relaxing on board then the MSC Seashore’s state-of-the-art MSC Aurea Spa. With a professional Hair Salon and Nail Salon, and a Barber Shop, the space covers 24,756 sq. ft.

MSC Seashore is in the final phases of construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The new flagship is 169,400 gross tons with a guest capacity of 5,632 along with 1,648 international crew members.

The new ship will be sailing seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries including at the cruise line’s private island of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.