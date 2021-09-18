All Royal Caribbean Oasis-class Cruise Ships Have Resumed Operations

When the Oasis-class was launched in 2009 with Oasis of the Seas the world looked on in amazement. Not only was it incomprehensible that these huge blocks of steel could float, a fact that many can appreciate when seeing one of these behemoths in real life, the fact they were packed with the latest and greatest there is to do at sea took many people’s breath away.

Since Harmony of the Seas sailed for the first time post-pandemic in mid-August of this year, Royal Caribbean has been steadily bringing back the Oasis-class ships to service. Today all four ships are operational, from Europe to New Jersey and Miami.

And, there is even better news as the fifth member of the family, the biggest cruise ship in the world when she launches next year, Wonder of the Seas recently completed her first sea trials. We have a look at where each of the Oasis-class ships is right now, where they’ve been and where they are sailing now.

Allure of the Seas Sailing from Port Canaveral

Allure of the Seas was the first Oasis-class ship to resume operations when she sailed from Port Canaveral on August 8. She was also the eighth Royal Caribbean cruise ship to resume operations. The ship sailed on a 7-day cruise to the Eastern Caribbean with calls in St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and the private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.

Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock.com

Currently, Allure of the Seas is still sailing the Caribbean on a mix of Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.

Allure of the Seas sailed on her maiden voyage in 2010. With a guest capacity of 5492 and a gross tonnage of 225,282 she held the title of world’s biggest cruise ship for six year until Harmony of the Seas arrived on the scene in 2016.

Restart of Operations: August 8, 2021

August 8, 2021 Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida

Symphony of the Seas Sailing From Miami

The ship which currently holds the title for the biggest cruise ship in the world was the second Oasis-class ship to resume operations when she sailed on August 14, 2021.

Photo Credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Sailing from her homeport of Miami, the first cruise of her restart of operations sailed from Miami on a 7-days Western Caribbean cruise to Costa Maya, Roatan Island, Cozumel, and a Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas. The call to Cozumel was canceled on her first cruise due to the arrival of Hurricane Grace.

The ship will continue to offer seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami into 2022.

Symphony of the Seas is the current record holder of the World’s biggest cruise ship title. She first sailed in 2018. The 228,081 gross tons ship can hold 5518 guests in 2,759 guest rooms. Onboard guests can enjoy 7 distinct neighborhoods, the signature Central Park, 20 different dining options, 4 pools, 10 whirlpools, and of course The Ultimate Abyss water slide.

Restart of Operations: August 14, 2021

August 14, 2021 Homeport: Miami, Florida

Harmony of the Seas Sailing From Barcelona

Harmony of the Seas is the only Oasis-class ship to be sailing in the Mediterranean and Europe. The ship, which was the biggest cruise ship in the world between 2016 and 2018, resumed operations on August 15, one day after Symphony of the Seas sailed in Miami.

Photo: Royal Caribbean

Harmony of the Seas calls Barcelona her home while she sails the Western Mediterranean. Palma De Mallorca, Spain, and Florence, Rome, and Naples in Italy.

Currently, the world’s second-biggest cruise ship and built by STX France in the Saint-Nazaire shipyard, the third vessel in the Oasis-class, Harmony of the Seas, was delivered in May 2016. The ship measures 226,963 gross tons, features 2,747 staterooms, and can accommodate 5,479 guests.

Restart of Operations: August 15, 2021

August 15, 2021 Homeport: Barcelona, Spain

Oasis of the Seas Sailing From New Jersey

The first in class and the cruise ship that stunned the world. At the time of delivery, she was almost 50% bigger than the Freedom-class of ships, also sailing for Royal Caribbean. She was also five times bigger than Titanic. Although she is not the largest in the world anymore, the recently updated Oasis of the Seas is the biggest cruise to ever homeport in New Jersey.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The cruise ship restarted from the Cape Liberty Cruise Port in New Jersey on September 5. It’s the first time the ship homeports at Cape Liberty, sailing on seven-night Bahamas cruises that call in Port Canaveral, A Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Nassau.

From November the ship will begin seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from the cruise capital of the world, PortMiami in Florida.

Restart of operations: September 5, 2021

September 5, 2021 Homeport: Cape Liberty Cruise Port, Bayonne, New Jersey

Wonder of the Seas Arriving March 2022

When she launches next year she will be the new biggest cruise ship in the world. Despite that she isn’t launched yet she is already turning heads. Wonder of the Seas, which completed her first sea trials recently, will measure an impressive 236,857 gross tons, have a guest capacity of 5,734, 2,867 staterooms, and every modern comfort imaginable.

The 5th oasis-class cruise ship was scheduled to begin cruises in China and become the largest cruise ship to ever sail from the country. Her maiden voyage was supposed to depart on March 26, 2022, out of Shanghai in China.

Royal Caribbean changed this only recently. Wonder of the Seas will now have Fort Lauderdale, Florida as its homeport, her first cruise will be sailing from Port Everglades on March 4, 2022.