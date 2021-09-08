All Holland America Cruise Ships to Be Back in Service by Late Spring 2022

Holland America Line details its restart plans for the final three cruise ships, including Noordam, Oosterdam, and Westerdam. With the ship restarting in 2022, the entire fleet will be back sailing by late Spring 2022.

Final Three Holland America Ships to Restart in 2022

The Carnival-owned cruise line provides an update on the final three cruise ships that will restart operations in 2022. The cruise line continues to push forward with its phased-in return to service, and all ships will be back in action by late Spring.

“We’ve been working intensely to get all of our ships back into service, and to have final restart dates that will complete the fleet is rewarding for everyone who has put their all into making this happen,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Our progressive rollout plan allows us to be back in full service over the next several months, and we look forward to welcoming guests on all 11 ships cruising in different regions around the world.”

Noordam

The cruise line is working with the authorities in Japan to have Noordam restart operations with some sailings. The ship is scheduled to kickstart cruises in March with three 14-day cruises from Yokohama, Japan. The itineraries will include two-day visits to South Korea, Taiwan, or Russia, and they can be combined into a longer 28-day cruise as part of the cruise line’s Collectors’ Voyages.

Noordam Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: twabian / Shutterstock.com)

In April, Noordam will cross the Pacific Ocean to begin cruises to Alaska between Vancouver in Canada and Whittier in Alaska.

Oosterdam

The Holland America cruise ship will resume sailings on March 1, 2022, between Civitavecchia (Rome) and Venice, Italy; and Barcelona, Spain, and Venice. Guests can also choose seven- and 12-day roundtrip cruises from Venice, including calls in Italy, Greece, Turkey, Montenegro, Croatia, Albania, France, Malta, and Isreal.

Photo By: Holland America Line

Oosterdam will then operate a transatlantic voyage in November 22, followed by transit through the Panama Canal to offer voyages in South America and Antarctica. These offerings will range from 14- and 22-day itineraries between Buenos Aires, Argentina, and San Antonio (Santiago), Chile.

Westerdam

Westerdam will begin a season of seven-day Alaska voyages from May 8, 2022. The Holland America vessel will be based out of Seattle, Washington, a port already busy with the first ships from multiple cruise lines resuming in the region.

Photo Credit: The Mariner 4291 / Shutterstock.com

In September 2022, Westerdam will cross the Pacific Ocean and begin 14-day cruises out of Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and Yokohama (Tokyo).

More Holland America Cancellations

Despite the cruise line moving forward with ships resuming cruise operations, there will be an impact for guests booked on original sailings and due to itinerary adjustments. Cruises for the Noordam, Oosterdam, and Westerdam in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand have been cancelled.

Guests booked on Westerdam’s April 18 transatlantic crossing will also be moved to a similar crossing on Nieuw Statendam departing April 17. Guests on any impacted cruises related to the three ships are being provided the option to move to similar sailings on another ship for 2023. Guests can also choose a 100% refund if they no longer want to go ahead with their Holland America cruise.

Six Holland America cruise ships have already resumed operations or plan to by December 2021, including Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, and Zuiderdam. It was also recently announced that Volendam and Zaandam would return in May 2022.