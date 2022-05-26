All Azamara Cruise Ships Are Now Back in Service

With Azamara Journey returning to sail today, the fleet’s four ships are all sailing the high seas. The destination-focused independent cruise line’s four ships will be offering guests country-intensive itineraries that will give them extended time in nearly every port the ships visit.

Azamara Journey‘s first voyage in over two years sails from Piraeus, Greece, on a 10-night intensive exploration of Greece and Turkey, today, May 26.

Azamara’s four ships will operate in Europe this summer before heading to destinations worldwide, including Asia, Australia, South America, and more global destinations.

Azamara Journey Completes Azamara Quartet

After more than two years, the entire Azamara fleet has returned to operations. The 30,277 gross tons Azamara Journey today sails from Piraeus, Greece, on a 10-night voyage of discovery around the Greek islands, including a visit to Ephesus in Turkey. The first port of call will be Mykonos, followed by Paros, Volos, Thessaloniki, and Kavala, Greece.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara

Guests will then have all day to explore Ephesus from Kusadasi, Turkey. Returning to Greece, there will be calls in Santorini and Patmos before arriving in Piraeus on June 5. The voyage includes late departures in Kusadasi, Santorini, and Mykonos. Giving guests ample time to explore the ports by day and by night.

Other voyages in the Mediterranean include cruises along the French Riviera and the Adriatic. Azamara Journey will set a course to South Africa in November, arriving in Cape Town on New Year’s Eve.

As Azamara Journey sets sail and all vessels are now operating again, the company can go back to doing what it does best. Offering guests global port-intensive explorations.

Four-ship Fleet Sailing For The First Time Ever

It has been an exciting ride for the now independent Azamara during the last two years. The company acquired a new ship, was sold by Royal Caribbean, and bought by Sycamore Partners in 2021.

The four ships the company owns are all operating on the high seas for the first time, including the newest ship, Azamara Onward.

“I am beyond thankful to our hard-working team and dedicated crew members for all the incredible work and effort that has brought us to this exciting moment,” says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “Thanks to them, our four-ship fleet are all sailing for the first time ever, allowing us even more opportunities to immerse our guests in the smaller ports and hidden gem destinations of the world.”

Azamara Journey (Photo Courtesy: Azamara)

Currently, all four vessels are operating in Europe. Both Azamara Quest and Azamara Pursuit start a new cruise today from Barcelona, Spain. Azamara Quest and Azamara Pursuit will both be sailing the French Riviera this week, spending Sunday in Monaco, where guests will be able to experience the famous Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1 race.

Azamara Onward is currently in the midst of a 7-Night Greece Intensive Voyage, from Ravenna, Italy, to Pireaus, Greece.

Azamara’s four ships will be heading to Africa, Asia, Australia, and South America this winter. These voyages include a 16-Night Portuguese Pursuit aboard Azamara Pursuit, including stops in Mindelo, Cape Verde; Rio de Janeiro, and Salvador De Bahia, Brazil; and two overnights in the Canary Islands.

Azamara Journey will be operating in Africa, and Azamara Quest embarks on an India & Sri Lanka Voyage beginning in Dubai.

This voyage includes a late night in Cochin, India, an overnight in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and concludes in Singapore. Guests can add on a post-voyage program to visit the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre in Borneo.

Azamara Journey will be visiting the Caribbean and South America this winter, with several 16-day voyages from Miami, Florida. This ship entered service with Renaissance Cruises as R Three in 1999. R Three was purchased by Princess Cruises in 2004. In 2021, the vessel was purchased by Azamara.