AIDAnova Becomes Largest Cruise Ship to Call at Danish Port

Kalundborg Cruise Port in Denmark receives its largest cruise ship, AIDAnova, on July 8, 2022. It marks a major milestone for the port and also marks the first call for the 2022 season with AIDA Cruises.

AIDAnova Arrives in Kalundborg Cruise Port

AIDAnova, operated by German cruise line, AIDA Cruises, arrived in Kalundborg Cruise Port on Friday as the biggest ship to ever visit.

The port operates under Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world’s largest cruise port operator and recently joined the network of ports in October 2021.

The joining of Kalundborg Cruise Port and GPH marked an important milestone for the continued development and growth of the company as GPH entered the Northern Europe cruise market.

The AIDA Cruises ship arrived in the Danish port with 3,900 passengers and 1,200 crew for its transit call. Guests disembarked in the city with shuttles from the port and ventured on their excursions to destinations such as Copenhagen.

AIDAnova’s Captain Jens Janauscheck was welcomed to Kalundborg Cruise Port by GPH operations team for the official ceremony of plaques & key exchange. In attendance of this monumental occasion were Martin Damm, Mayor of Kalundborg municipality and Mr. Bent Rasmusse, Port Director of Kalundborg Port.

Javier Rodriguez Sanchez, GPH Regional Director West Med & Asia commented: “We are delighted to have hosted the largest ship to ever call Kalundborg today.”

“With GPH processes and procedures in place and a strong corporation with the Kalundborg Port Authority, Kalundborg Tourism Authority and all stakeholders, today we have had a successful transit operation, welcoming almost 4,000 passengers. We look forward to the rest of the cruise season where we will host more AIDAnova calls and an even more successful seasons to come.”

Kalundborg is one of the few deep waters cruise destinations located on Zealand at the Great Belt. The port is near the entrance to the Baltic from the North Sea.

With a wide range of nearby attractions, the port offers a complimentary shuttle service from the harbor where passengers enjoy a 15-minute ride to the town center. The port also features a large quay area for cruise ships to operate their shore excursions and tours with ease and convenience.

Kalundborg Cruise Port is about 100km away from Copenhagen and travelers often journey offshore to visit all of Copenhagen’s rich attraction offerings.

AIDAnova Cruise Ship

AIDA’s 5,200 passenger ship, AIDAnova, is the first cruise ship in the world that can operate completely using liquified natural gas (LNG). It has four dual-fuel hybrid engines, which can use either LNG or traditional fuel oil.

AIDA Cruises has had significant growth and debuted its anticipated Excellence-class ship, AIDAnova, in December 2021. She sailed her maiden voyage on December 19, 2018, on a seven-day cruise from Santa Cruz de Tenerife around the Canary Islands and Madeira.

The 183,858-ton ship features a variety of 17 restaurants, 18 bars and clubs, and 6 pools. AIDAnova has one Excellence-class sister ship, the 183,900 gross ton, AIDAcosma, that was recently built in 2021.

On December 21, 2021, AIDA Cruises took delivery of its newest cruise ship AIDAcosma in Bremerhaven from the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

AIDAcosma is the largest cruise ship in the AIDA Cruises fleet, featuring state-of-the-art LNG power and an impressive 2,600 staterooms.