AIDA Mega Ship to Arrive for First Call in Hamburg

AIDA Cruises’ second vessel to be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), AIDAcosma, will arrive for its first ever call in Hamburg, Germany, on February 25, 2022. This milestone arrival will officially welcome the ship into the AIDA fleet, with a special greeting from another ship and great plans for the ship’s inauguration.

AIDAcosma Officially Underway

The new Excellence-class AIDAcosma is on her way to Hamburg for her first-ever cruises with guests. Her arrival is planned for approximately 4 p.m. local time on Friday, February 25, but before she arrives, she will meet another of her fleetmates on the Elbe River. The Hyperion-class AIDAprima, which will be en route to Rotterdam at the time, is expected to meet AIDAcosma near Teufelsbrück, just east of Hamburg.

It is always a special occasion when a new ship arrives to a port for the first time, and all the more special when the ship is beginning its very first voyage.

Photo Courtesy: AIDA Cruises

Captain Tommy Möller is looking forward to the first call: “For me as captain, it is a special honor to be able to call at the Port of Hamburg with the newest LNG ship in our fleet. With AIDAcosma, we are bringing many innovations and, of course, many wonderful vacation experiences to Hamburg for our guests.”

“This is a very joyful day for us as well. For years, AIDA Cruises has been moving forward with great commitment in the research and development of alternative propulsion technologies for its ships, doing important pioneering work that benefits the industry and ultimately the entire shipping industry,” said Simone Maraschi, Managing Director of Cruise Gate Hamburg GmbH.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming AIDAcosma at our cruise terminals today and regularly in the coming weeks – and especially, of course, to the christening of the ship in Hamburg on April 9.”

AIDAcosma will set sail for the first time with guests at 6 p.m. on February 26, 2022. This first voyage is a 7-night itinerary, visiting Southampton in the UK, Cherbourg in France, Zeebrugge in Belgium, and Rotterdam in the Netherlands before the ship moors again in Hamburg on March 5.

Christening on April 9

While AIDAcosma is ready to welcome guests, the ship’s official christening and ceremonial maiden voyage is not until April 9. The ship will be christened in Hamburg amid great fanfare, including a stunning light show featuring 300 drones, award-winning DJ music, and a star-studded celebrity guest list.

Photo Courtesy: AIDA Cruises

The ship’s official godmother, championship German cyclist and Olympic gold medalist Kristina Vogel, will name the ship and dedicate her to service before the ship sets sail on its 14-day christening voyage. That sailing will reposition the vessel to the Mediterranean for the summer season.

In mid-October, AIDAcosma will move to her winter homeport, Dubai, to offer 7-day itineraries to the Orient from/to Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

Amazing Features Await Guests

No matter when guests may experience AIDAcosma or where they sail with her, they can expect a variety of amazing features on board.

The Ocean Deck is a beautiful new area extending over four decks with an all-round panoramic view of the sea and extensive sunbathing areas. For cooling off, there is a large infinity pool at the ship’s stern, while adventurous guests can try out the bouldering wall, the rope climbing towers, or the balance course, and the new Fun Park with its large indoor playground offers plenty of variety.

Delicious dining also awaits guests onboard AIDAcosma. In the Beach House Restaurant summery-light delicacies come to the table, while the specialty restaurant Mamma Mia offers homemade pasta and fresh Italian cuisine with on-site service. The Brewhouse gets an outdoor grill with a gorgeous ocean view, providing yet another option for guests to refresh themselves.