AIDA Cruises Sees High Demand for 2022 and 2023

As the cruise industry continues its restart around the world and eager passengers begin planning oceangoing getaways, AIDA Cruises is seeing a strong surge in bookings both for spring and summer 2022 sailings, as well as looking further into the future with summer 2023 bookings.

AIDA Cruises Showing Strong Restart

Despite the occasional setbacks and reshufflings in the cruise line restart, such as recently cancelling the remainder of AIDAluna‘s Caribbean winter season, AIDA Cruises has seen strong responses from passengers booking upcoming sailings, according to a press release from February 18, 2022.

In particular, bookings for spring and summer 2022 are developing very positively, and interest in cruises for the upcoming winter sailings and the 2023 summer program is also high and has been growing continuously, as the cruise line is eager to continue to expand and offer more cruises for passengers to enjoy.

Photo Credit: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

On February 26, 2022, AIDAcosma will be welcomed as the newest member of the AIDA family, with voyages from Hamburg to the major Western European cities, later moving to Western Mediterranean voyages after her official inauguration ceremony on April 9 in Hamburg.

To further meet the growing demand, AIDAaura will resume cruise operations on May 7, 2022. AIDAaura‘s first 14-day voyage will sail from Hamburg around Great Britain and to Ireland.

“AIDA Cruises is well prepared for the positive response. At the beginning of summer, 12 AIDA ships will be underway again, offering vacation trips to the most beautiful European destinations,” explained Alexander Ewig, Senior Vice President Marketing & Sales at AIDA Cruises.

AIDA is offering a wide range of itineraries to different popular destinations, including sailings to the eastern Mediterranean and in the Adriatic. Routes to Northern Europe, Norway, and the Baltic Sea also promise unique experiences, from breathtaking fjord landscapes and cultural treasures in the Baltic to the Bay of Biscay.

“The strong bookings show the great trust of our guests to be able to realize their vacation dream for the summer with us on board,” Ewig said.

Winter sailings in the Caribbean are still underway, with different vessels in the AIDA fleet exploring popular tropical ports of call including Barbados, while AIDAbella is currently sailing from Dubai.

Not All Cruises Sailing

While the increase in bookings is a positive step for AIDA Cruises, not all cruises are sailing. The same press release that noted how positive bookings are at this time also stated that:

“The voyages with AIDAvita until the end of May 2022 cannot take place as planned. Guests will be offered a variety of rebooking options on the other 12 ships.”

Photo Credit: GRpic / Shutterstock.com

No further details on those cancelations are available, but impacted passengers are sure to be contacted with information about how to rebook their cruise or refund and future cruise credit options, if available.

To ensure passenger confidence, AIDA is offering the AIDA Summer Promise program to give guests added flexibility and security.

With this program, guests can rebook their voyage once free of charge up to 30 days before departure. This applies to new bookings from January 19, 2022 to March 31, 2022 for all summer voyages departing from March 30 to October 31, 2022. Both the travel date (departure of the new voyage by October 31, 2022) and the itinerary can be rebooked free of charge.

This permits guests additional options if their travel plans change, or if travel conditions shift and guests would prefer to alter their cruise plans, without needing to miss out on all the amazing experiences AIDA Cruises offers.