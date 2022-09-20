AIDA Cruises Partners With Popular German Singer

AIDA Cruises has announced its official partnership with the Helene Fischer Rausch Live Tour 2023, newly developed with the largest contemporary circus producer in the world, Cirque du Soleil.

The Carnival Corporation-owned cruise line will accompany the German singer throughout her grand tour of 70 planned concerts in several areas in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

AIDA Cruises Partnership with Rausch Live Tour 2023

For the first time, Carnival Corporation-owned AIDA Cruises will be the official partner of the Helene Fischer Rausch Live Tour 2023, as she debuts yet another major tour next year.

The Rausch Live Tour 2023 will be the German star’s legendary stage show, filling arenas in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with her award-winning records.

Developed in partnership with Cirque du Soleil, Helene Fischer’s 2023 tour will feature never-before-seen images, a stunning stage design, and even enhanced choreographies.

Having sold at least 15 million records, Fischer was ranked number eight on the list of top-earning female artists worldwide in 2018, making her one of the most successful non-English singers.

Helen Fischer Live Tour

The Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales at AIDA Cruises, Alexander Ewig stated, “Both Helene Fischer and we as a cruise line offer a unique concept in our industries. Helene Fischer stands for perfect entertainment and for a very special experience of entertainment without any constraints and in a relaxed atmosphere.”

“This fits perfectly with the philosophy we embody with AIDA Cruises. We are looking forward to a very successful collaboration,” Ewig said.

The German-founded cruise line will accompany the Russian-born artist on all of her 70 planned concerts during the tour throughout Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

This partnership will offer AIDA’s guests, partners, fans, and staff an opportunity to enjoy new experiences through the remarkable Helene Fischer concert series.

AIDA Cruises’ Onboard Entertainment

Amongst its fleet of 12, AIDA Cruises hosts award-winning entertainment every day on 26 different stages at sea, attracting audiences with its elaborate productions.

Recently, the line announced its new Vice President of Entertainment, Christian Reuther, beginning on October 1, 2022, in a newly created position reporting to Steffi Heinicke, the Senior Vice President of Guest Experience.

As a seasoned and award-winning television and events producer, Reuther will fill the role of AIDA’s newest position, continuing to grow and expand its strong entertainment offerings.

Alexander Ewig also added, “The guest is our focus. We develop a tailor-made entertainment program for each individual cruise with great attention to detail.”

Its current entertainment programs range from musicals to thrilling rock shows, and staged family shows to light-hearted “join-in” shows, such as “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” or “The Voice of the Ocean” live aboard.

As the official partner of the Helene Fischer Tour 2023, the line proves its innovation and commitment to diverse entertainment with top-class show productions.