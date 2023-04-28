AIDA Cruises Launches Summer Sailings From Kiel



AIDA Cruises, the Carnival Corporation brand that caters largely to the German market, officially launched its summer cruise season from Kiel, with three ships homeported at Germany’s popular Baltic Sea port.



The line, which will embark its first seasonal guests at the port on April 29, is featuring short regional sailings as well as long voyages to Northern Europe and the Arctic Circle.

Cruise Choices Range From 3 Days to 17 Days

AIDA Cruises is jumpstarting the 2023 summer cruising season with multiple sailings from Kiel, Germany, offering a wide range of options and destinations on cruises as short as three days and as long as 17 days.

A slew of new summer itineraries focusing on Northern Europe was announced by the line in August 2022.

The line’s 2,050-guest AIDAluna is featuring short cruises for guests with limited time, offering 3-day itineraries in the archipelago of Denmark with stops in Århus and Copenhagen, and 4-day sailings to Norway and Denmark, with calls to Oslo and Copenhagen. These cruises also feature Oslofjord, part of the Skagerrak strait that connects to the North Sea.

AIDAluna also will sail longer itineraries, including the 17-day Highlights at the Arctic Circle cruise, which takes guests to the North Cape, Orkney Islands, Iceland, and Norway.

AIDAbella Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: AIDA Cruises)

The popular Norwegian ports of Tromsø and Hammerfest are featured calls. The voyage also visits Spitsbergen, the group of islands in the Arctic Ocean and one of the world’s northernmost destinations. Guests can expect to view glaciers, fjords, and mountains, and area wildlife includes polar bears and reindeer.

Guests sailing aboard the 2,500-guest AIDAbella’s 14-day Norway With Lofoten & North Cape cruises will explore those destinations plus Bodø, Åndalsnes, Molde, Bergen, and Århus.

AIDAbella underwent repairs and inspections in late 2022 after the ship collided with the dock as she returned to the Steinwerder Cruise Terminal at the port of Hamburg, causing minor damage to the hull.

The December 8 incident caused a postponement of one cruise while repairs were made to her stern, which suffered dents and paint scratches during the incident.

Cruisers from Kiel can choose from 7- and 14-day cruises to Denmark and Norway aboard the 5,200-guest AIDAnova. Cruises between May 6 and October 21 will call at Oslo, Kristiansand, a destination known for the white wooden houses of its old town, Copenhagen, and Skagen, where the Baltic Sea and the North Sea meet.

AIDA to Showcase Ships During Kiel Week

Kiel, a major cruise and cargo port, will host its annual Kiel Week summer festival with AIDA Cruises as an event sponsor. The 9-day festival is an opportunity for the cruise line to showcase its ships to future cruisers. AIDAluna, AIDAbella, and AIDAnova all will be featured during the port celebration.

Among the services and amenities the line can tout are several new sports and entertainment programs for children and teens. The new offerings were rolled out during special Easter week cruises in early April and will be offered through the summer and fall seasons.

AIDA Cruises has special cruise fare pricing and discounts for families traveling with children. Youngsters under age 2 travel free, and children between 2 and 15 travel free during certain seasons or at low fares when sharing their parents’ cabin. Older children, up to age 24, also can receive a low fare when sharing a parent’s cabin.