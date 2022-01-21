AIDA Cruises Cancels Caribbean Season for One Ship

Carnival-owned AIDA Cruises decides to focus on just two vessels in the Caribbean, resulting in the cancellation of one other ship in the region. Cruises from AIDAluna have been canceled for the remaining winter season in the Caribbean.

AIDAluna Caribbean Cruises Canceled

The cruise line has decided to focus on just two ships in the Caribbean for the remainder of the Winter 2021-22 season. As a result, AIDAluna sailings have been canceled from January 29, 2022, to February 26, 2022.

The sailings from the Caribbean to Hamburg in Germany are also canceled, including departures from March 6 or 12 to March 30, 2022.

AIDA Cruises said in a released statement, “Due to the changing framework conditions in recent weeks, we have already strengthened our comprehensive safety and hygiene measures as a precautionary measure. In order to be able to continue to offer you a comfortable holiday with the greatest possible safety with the usual service despite the current situation, we have decided to focus our offer on two AIDA ships in the Caribbean and to interrupt the Caribbean program of AIDAluna for the remaining winter season 2021/22.”

Photo Courtesy: AIDA Cruises

The cruise line will mainly focus on Caribbean voyages for the AIDAperla, currently sailing out of Barbados and the Dominican Republic, and AIDAdiva, also currently sailing from the Dominican Republic.

AIDA did not go into too much detail for the AIDAluna cancellations. It’s to make sure that by focusing on just two ships, guests can have a good cruise vacation and can be kept safe. The cruise line also touched that it had already tightened its protocols due to the evolving situations in recent weeks.

The 69,200 gross ton AIDAluna is now scheduled to return to cruising on March 30, 2022, out of Hamburg, Germany.

Impacted Guests

Guests who are booked on the impacted sailings are being provided compensation. There is the option of still going on a cruise on the two other ships that remain sailing in the Caribbean. Guests can choose cruises on AIDAdiva on the current season by the last departure on March 5, 2022. there is also the choice of the newer AIDAperla by the final departure on March 31, 2022.

AIDA Cruises is offering an onboard credit of 500 Euros per cabin as a thank you for booking on the other two ships. It is important to know that the credit only applies for the current Caribbean winter season and can’t be combined with other promotions.

There is the option of opting for another sailing with the AIDA Cruises until March 21, 2022. However, the onboard credit does depend on the length of the voyage.