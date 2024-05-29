SUBSCRIBE
AIDA Cruise Ship Will Be First to Undergo Extensive Updates In 2025

Lissa Poirot
Last Update:
AIDAdiva Cruise Ship
AIDAdiva Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia)

AIDA Cruises has unveiled its largest fleet modernization program, dubbed AIDA Evolution, which will begin with the Sphinx Class ships in 2025. The fleet, consisting of seven ships ranging from 69,200 to 71,300 gross tons originally commissioned between 2007 and 2013, will roll out extensive upgrades and renovations beginning in 2025.

AIDAdiva will be the first Sphinx Class ship to undergo dry dock at the Chantier Naval shipyard in Marseille, France, from February 3 to March 22, 2025.

As a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, work on AIDA Evolution upgrades will fall in line with the company’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint by 20% by 2026. This includes updates to systems to reduce fuel consumption, conserve resources, and increase energy efficiency.

AIDAdiva Cruise Ship
Photo Credit: picture.factory / Shutterstock

However, the modernization work aboard the Sphinx fleet will include a complete transformation of guest areas, and, for the first time, the addition of exclusive areas and services for its suites.

“The desires of our guests constantly inspire us to rethink and take existing concepts to the next level,” said Felix Eichorn, president of AIDA Cruises, which is based in Germany. “The ships of the Sphinx series made cruise history with their innovative concept and design. We want to build on that with our AIDA Evolution program.”

He said guests can look forward to an even greater variety of experiences, service, and comfort following the changes.

Fleet Modernization Program Beginning in 2025

During the seven-week dry dock period, AIDAdiva will be redesigned and enhanced, incorporating popular concepts from AIDA Cruises’ newest ships, including the Helios class AIDAcosma, which launched in 2022 as one of the first in AIDA’s fleet to be fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

All staterooms on AIDAdiva, which debuted in 2007, will receive new decorations and the number of suites onboard will be increased. 

AIDAdiva will also receive expanded culinary offerings with a greater variety of restaurants and additional service options. Popular signature bars will also be added to the ship’s bar lineup.

AIDAdiva Theatrium
AIDAdiva Theatrium

In addition, the distinctive Theatrium will undergo refurbishment, featuring new seating. For families with children, new activity areas will be established.

Post-renovation, AIDAdiva will embark on three itineraries from Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, to Malta, starting March 23, 2025. Destinations will include Valletta, Malta; and Siracusa, Catania, Palermo, Naples, and Olbia, Italy.

Following this, AIDAdiva will move into its summer home port of Warnemünde, Germany, offering routes through the Baltic Sea region and Norway.

AIDAdiva will also commence on its first World Cruise from November 10, 2025, to March 18, 2026. The 128-journey will be the longest world cruise in AIDA Cruises history, covering four continents and 28 countries.

AIDAdiva Suite
AIDAdiva Suite

Departing from Hamburg, the itinerary will include both the east and west coasts of the U.S. and Japan for the first time on an AIDA World Cruise. The itinerary features 53 ports, more than any previous AIDA world cruise, and will include a special New Year’s Eve celebration in Hawaii.

AIDAdiva is currently sailing from Warnemünde on its summer season, visiting calls that include Riga, Latvia; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm, Sweden; and Eidfjord, Vik, Maly, and Bergen, Norway.

Following AIDAdivaAIDAbella, which premiered in 2008, and AIDAluna, which launched in 2009, and are slated for modernization in the fall of 2025 and spring of 2026, respectively.

