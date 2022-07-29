AIDA Cruise Ship Adds New Virtual Reality Experience

Carnival-owned, AIDA Cruises, has announced its newest virtual reality attraction at sea, YULLBE GO. Onboard the fleet’s largest ship, AIDAcosma, guests will be able to choose from four different game worlds and experience a new virtual dimension.

Virtual Reality Experiences Onboard

With a fleet of 13, AIDA Cruises will bring a new virtual dimension, YULLBE GO, aboard in collaboration with Europa-Park, the largest theme park in Germany.

The new virtual reality attraction (VR) will allow guests eight and above to move freely around the room and face different challenges, equipped with VR glasses and a hand tracker. There are two YULLBE VR experience categories: YULLBE PRO (full-body tracking & free-roaming) and YULLBE GO (free-roaming).

YULLBE GO will be the first opportunity for guests to experience this VR exploration on a cruise ship. The single-player experience takes ten minutes, unlike YULLBE PRO, where everyone plays in a group setting with up to four players for 30 minutes.

Photo Courtesy: Aida Cruises

Special cameras will be integrated into the 5K YULLBE GO VR goggles to track the exact position of each guest in the room.

“As an innovative company, we are always looking for new opportunities and offerings to bring outstanding experiences to our guests. With YULLBE GO, we are now offering a VR adventure for the whole family in a new dimension for the first time on AIDAcosma,” said Frank Bönsch, Vice President of Guest Commerce for AIDA Cruises.

This new VR opportunity will be available to guests at least eight years old, accompanied by an adult, or anyone 12 and older onboard AIDAcosma.

In its initial stage, AIDAcosma’s YULLBE GO room will host four different adventurous game worlds: “EUROPA-PARK: Ed and Edda’s Magical Journey”, “Alpha Mods P.D.”, “Moon to Mars”, and “Miniatur Wunderland – Walking in Wunderland”.

One of AIDAcosma’s YULLBE GO experiences, “EUROPA-PARK: Ed and Edda’s Magical Journey”, will feature an adventure through the enchanted Europa-Park, the second most popular theme park in Europe.

The “Miniatur Wunderland – Walking in Wunderland” experience will allow guests to shrink themselves into the Hamburg Wunderland and walk through the world-famous model exhibition on a scale of 1:87.

Photo Courtesy: AIDA Cruises

Another YULLBE GO experience onboard, “Alpha Mods P.D.”, will give cruisers an action-packed, futuristic car chase.

The fourth “Moon to Mars” virtual experience at sea will be a physics-based game featuring the force that keeps all the planets in orbit around the sun, gravity.

YULLBE was developed by MackNeXT, owned by the same company as Europa-Park, which stands for virtual experiences and innovations. The mobile version of YULLBE, YULLBE GO, can now be experienced on AIDAcosma.

AIDAcosma

The 183,900 gross ton AIDAcosma is a state-of-the-art LNG-powered ship with 20 passenger decks and 2,600 staterooms. The vessel has a guest capacity of 5,200 and is the largest to its fleet. Guests sailing the ship can choose from 17 restaurants and 23 bars offered onboard.

Built in 2021, the ship features an outdoor sports deck with a boulder wall, fitness track, and a large miniature golf course.

AIDAcosma, built by the well-known Meyer Werft from Papenburg, Germany, and has the sister ship of AIDAnova. The ship had its inaugural 7-night voyage this year on February 26, 2022, from Hamburg, Germany.

The ship’s christening was held on April 9, 2022, with a light show spectacular, followed by a 14-day voyage from Hamburg to Palma de Mallorca. She is currently sailing seven- to 25-day itineraries from a variety of European ports into late 2023.