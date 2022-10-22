After 930 Days, Celebrity Cruises Returns Down Under

Celebrity Cruises made its return to Australia on October 22. The first Celebrity cruise ship to sail down under in 930 days, Celebrity Eclipse will sail on 17 cruises in Australia and New Zealand.

The vessel sailed from Sydney today on a 12-night cruise exploring the scenic beauty of New Zealand. Other cruises include voyages exploring Hobart, Cairns, and Adelaide, as well as a return to the South Pacific Islands in January.

For the first time in 930 days, Australians were able to board a Celebrity cruise ship again today. Sailing from Sydney, Australia, Celebrity Eclipse welcomed guests for the first of 17 cruises she will be sailing in the region.

The first cruise is a 12-night cruise to New Zealand, with visits to Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, and more.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity calls the return of one of their cruise ships a new beginning, as Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, the President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, makes clear:

“The return Down Under has been long-awaited but someday has finally arrived! Celebrity Eclipse is the first Celebrity ship to sail this region for 930 days – a momentous occasion for the brand and our team members who have worked so hard to get to this point; and the first of many wonderful sailings ahead.

“Returning to this region is another significant milestone in the industry’s global recovery as we sail forward into a bright future,” said Lutoff-Perlo.

Cruises had been absent from Australia and New Zealand due to a ban on cruise ships entering the region. In the last few months, that ban has been lifted, and cruise lines have slowly started making their comeback.

Auckland to Fiji Voyage Makes a Comeback

As the 121,878 gross tons Celebrity Eclipse makes her way around Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, guests will be able to explore cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Cairns, and Hobart on the first-ever Australian food and wine itinerary. Other destinations include stunning beaches and the exotic wildlife present in the region.

Celebrity Cruises Vice President and Managing Director of Australia and APAC, Tim Jones:

“We’ve been patiently waiting for this moment for so long, and to finally see the freshly painted blue hull of Celebrity Eclipse slice through the waters of Sydney Harbour didn’t disappoint. We were one of the remaining major cruise markets to return to service, and we are really proud to be contributing to the tourism industries of Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Guests will also have the chance to explore the Great Barrier Reef, either by private chartered boat or through a scenic helicopter ride.

Celebrity Eclipse, which has space for some 2,850 guests, will also offer the opportunity to explore the restaurants and nightlife of Hobart, Cairns, and Adelaide on overnight calls and late departures in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Christchurch.

Perhaps the most exciting will be the return of the popular South Pacific exploration of the Fijian Islands sailing from Auckland. Sailing on January 14, Celebrity Eclipse will be visiting Suva and Lautoka, Fiji, Pago Pago, American Samoa, Apia, Western Samoa, and Nukualofa, Tonga.

The season will end in April 2023, when Celebrity Eclipse will make her way to Hawaii and Vancouver, Canada, to begin her Alaska cruises.

Next year, Australians will have the chance to explore one of the newest Celebrity Cruises ships. From December 2023, Celebrity Edge will be based in Sydney for the winter season Down Under.