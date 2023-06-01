Adora Cruises to Offer Unique Playing and Educational Experiences

Adora Cruises has just announced that it has formed a business educational alliance with Bloks, a Chinese construction blocks brand, to establish the inaugural “AI-STEAM Exploration Camp at Sea” on board the Chinese-built Adora Magic City.

Adora Magic City and Bloks “Build” on the Concept of Play

Adora Cruises unveiled, on June 1, 2023, a significant collaboration with the firm known as Bloks, a Chinese building blocks manufacturer focused on children’s education.

Adora Cruises’ “AI-STEAM Exploration Camp at Sea,” set to commence aboard the Chinese-built Adora Magic City(when she finally sets sail), will see this shipboard program places a strong emphasis on fun and playful AI-STEAM educational initiatives.

Render Courtesy: Adora Cruises

The Adora Magic City, presently being finished up at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), will clock in at 135,500 tons, and will be able to accommodate up to 5,246 passengers. The vessel will also be the first-ever 5G-supported cruise ship to sail the open seas.

Adora Magic City is slated to embark on its maiden voyage sometime later in 2023. Shanghai will act as the cruise ship’s home port during its inaugural season.

Adora Magic City’s AI-STEAM Exploration Camp at Sea

Shanghai Bloks Technology Group creates smart hardware, instructional software, and early childhood educational materials for children and adolescents.

AI-STEAM education merges AI (Artificial Intelligence) with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) principles to cultivate students’ proficiency and understanding in these important fields.

Adora Magic City Cruise Ship

The aim of these educational efforts is to combine learning with fun games, and different types of animation, along with other educational scenarios. Children should enjoy these creative activities, and hopefully learn something at the same time as well.

This one-of-a-kind “AI-STEAM Sea Exploration Camp” aboard Adora Magic City is set to showcase a comprehensive AI-STEAM curriculum, while simultaneously immersing kids in a variety of good-natured diversions, contests, and access to an unrestricted play area.

One of the core goals of the strategic alliance between Adora Cruises and Bloks is to present children with a riveting and enjoyable blend of amusing and enriching activities. Youngsters will be given the chance to partake in stimulating yet educational programs, most of which will feature a STEAM-themed ambiance and backdrop.

Adora Magic City: Entertaining Children, Teens, and Adults

Adora Cruises, and the staff managing Adora Magic City, are also aiming to provide an extensive assortment of onboard activities primed, and suitable for the entire family.

Alongside the “AI-STEAM Sea Exploration Camp,” the vessel will offer a diverse selection of engaging features tailored for children and adolescents.

Adora Magic City Cruise Ship

To begin with, Adora Magic City will present guests with a curated assortment of services devoted to children, including uniquely themed cabins, lip-smacking culinary delights tailored to “younger” palates, plus captivating specialty-themed celebrations. All of these perks should help elevate the overall experience of tots, tweens, and teens—and even their parents

Moreover, some of the cooler “treats’ in store for younger passengers (by age, or young at heart) include a rope garden offering a panoramic 360-degree view of the ocean, a multi-level aquatic park featuring three slippery slides spanning four decks, and even an immersive virtual reality game center that promises to bring a high level of realism to the gaming experience.

If you intend to travel with young ones aboard China’s Adora Magic City, rest assured that your children will find plenty to do to keep them entertained, occupied, and even educated during your ocean voyage.