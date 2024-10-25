Adora Cruises Reveals Name of Second China-Built Ship

Adora Flora City is the name of Adora Cruises’ newest ship, the cruise line revealed on October 25, 2024. The ship is under construction in China, making it the second China-built vessel for the line following the launch of Adora Magic City in January 2024.

Both ships, and a third, Adora Mediterranea, set to debut in December 2024, catering mostly to the Chinese market. The cruise line is a joint venture created in 2018 between Carnival Corporation and the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

After entering service in late 2026, Adora Flora City will homeport at the Guangzhou Nansha International Cruise Port, in South China. The name of the new ship is a nod to Guangzhou, which is known as “Flower City.”

Guangzhou, located about 75 miles north of Hong Kong, has an ancient history as part of the Silk Road, the network of trade routes that for centuries connected Asia, the Middle East, and the West.

Like Adora Magic City, Adora Flora City is being built at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding yard, which is operated by CSSC. The cruise line has not yet confirmed the new-build’s itineraries.

However, Adora Mediterranea also will be based at Guangzhou when she enters service on December 18, 2024, sailing 3- to 6-day itineraries to destinations including Hong Kong, Japan, and Vietnam. It is likely that Adora Flora City will offer similar routings.

Adora Mediterranea is not a new-build and is much smaller than the so-called city ships. With a capacity for 2,600 guests, she formerly sailed as Costa Mediterranea for Costa Cruises, another Carnival Corporation brand, before joining the Adora fleet in 2023.

Adora Flora City Cruise Ship

While Adora Flora City is a sister ship to Adora Magic City, the new ship will offer more suites and more expansive public spaces. It will also feature an oversized atrium and be decorated with artwork inspired by ancient cultures and floral designs.

Read Also: 8 Things the Cruise Line Isn’t Going to Tell You

“With Adora Flora City to be homeported in Guangzhou, we will further develop our ‘Cruise + Culture’ strategy, integrating Chinese culture and Silk Road elements to offer guests a diverse and personalized high-end cruise experience,” said Yang Guobing, chairman of Adora Cruises.

The 5,246-guest Adora Magic City sails roundtrip from Shanghai year-round, offering a range of itineraries throughout Southeast Asia. With ships based in Shanghai and Guangzhou, Adora Cruises is establishing market share in both the northern and southern regions of China.

Adora Flora City Atrium

Other Cruise Lines Embrace China Market, Too

While Adora Cruises is primarily courting the Chinese market, it also hopes to appeal to international guests. By focusing on what it calls cultural confidence, the line pursues three consumer markets — “New Generations,” “New Seniors,” and “New Middle-Class Families.”

It is not alone is seeking to broaden its appeal in and around China and Southeast Asia, and has competitors in the region.

Viking, for example, in September 2024, returned to the destination by deploying the 930-guest Viking Yi Dun on a series of voyages between Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. The ship, formerly operated as Viking Sun, was refit for the Chinese market before the cruise series launched.

A sample 15-day cruise, “Jewels of Japan & China,” sails from Beijing to Tokyo with calls at Jeju and Miyazaki, and overnight stays in Hiroshima and Osaka.

Royal Caribbean’s 5,000-guest Spectrum of the Seas entered the Chinese market in April 2024 and is based there year-round, with cruises operating from Shanghai and Hong Kong.