Adora Cruises Kicks Off International Staffing Campaign 

To strengthen crew numbers for both its current vessels plus its inaugural 135,500-ton Chinese-made cruise ship, Adora Cruises has just revealed plans to hire thousands of new workers.

Staffing Up Adora’s Cruising Fleet

Adora Cruises has announced its intention to work with domestic and international staffing agencies to add more employees, from catering staff all the up to key management positions—and everything in between.

The goal of these staffing collaborations is to bring on about 3,000 new seafarers to boost crew presence throughout the company’s burgeoning fleet.

New staff and seafarers are needed for Adora’s existing vessels, as well as for the cruise line’s first-of-its-kind Chinese-built cruise ship, which is coming out of Shanghai’s Waigaoqiao shipyard. The new ship is scheduled to debut sometime toward the end of 2023.

Adora Cruises’ Augmented Workforce

Adora Cruises’ is looking to hire for multiple areas such as maritime operations, hotel management, food service, housekeeping, marketing, entertainment, shore excursions, human resources, and more.

Additionally, the new hiring scheme will try to bring on experienced senior administrators to run and supervise various departments onboard the company’s vessels.

Adora Cruises

The cruise line also plans to identify homegrown Chinese talent by recruiting recent, qualified Chinese graduates, and offering them comprehensive training to develop their leadership skills.

By working with top staffing agencies, Adora Cruises aims to hire both domestically and to attract capable international talent, which should in turn bolster the company’s position in the Asian cruise-based holiday market.

China’s First-Ever Domestically Built Cruise Ship

Adora Cruises is also gearing up for the launch of its first 135,500 GT cruise ship, tailored specifically for the Chinese market.

A second Vista-Class vessel is already under construction at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao shipyard. This larger, 142,000-ton vessel is scheduled to begin operations in 2024.

The company’s yet-to-be-named inaugural vessel has the honor of being the first large cruise ship to be built exclusively in mainland China.

Image Courtesy: CSSC Carnival Cruise Company

The boat, which was first floated in December 2021, came into being through a CSSC Carnival (China State Shipbuilding Corporation) partnership with Italy’s Fincantieri shipbuilding firm. This inaugural Chinese-built ship has been modeled on the Vista-class ships employed by Carnival Cruise Line.

This new fleet entry will come with some impressive features as well. Carnival has teamed up with Mahua FunAge, China’s top comedy production company, to bring the first-ever live comedy theater to a Chinese cruise ship.

Furthermore, Adora Cruises is working with Shanghai Telecom to build the first 5G-enabled cruise ship. The new vessel will also boast the largest duty-free retail space afloat the water today, with a diverse array of designer brands and goods for the ship’s passengers to peruse and buy.