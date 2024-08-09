Adora Cruises Expands to South China Market with New Ship

Adora Cruises, a China-based cruise line founded as a joint venture between Carnival Corporation and the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has unveiled its plan to enter the South China market, marking its first major expansion in the region.

The cruise line recently signed a collaboration agreement with Guangzhou Nansha International Cruise Home Port, laying the groundwork for Adora Cruises to bring a new cruise ship to the port by the end of 2026.

Adora Cruises’ new vessel, the second of its kind to be built in China following Adora Magic City, is scheduled to embark on international voyages from Guangzhou starting in 2027.

The largest and capital city of Guangdong Province in southern China, the port city was a vital part of the Maritime Silk Road with a history dating back 2,000 years.

Yang Guobing, chairman of Adora Cruises, said during the announcement, “We’ve seen great potentials from the South China market. The strategic partnership reinforces our confidence and dedications in deploying this market.”

He continued, “We are committed to bringing unparalleled cruise journeys for more visitors and pioneering a brand-new development model that combines culture and tourism for the cruise industry in the southern region and the entire country.”

The agreement with Guangzhou Nansha International Cruise Home Port also signals Adora Cruises’ broader initiative to collaborate with local authorities to boost Guangzhou’s cruise tourism.

The cruise line’s 85,619-gross-ton Adora Mediterranea, which can accommodate 2,680 passengers, will begin international routes from the port on December 18, 2024. The routes will include visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Japan.

Adora Cruises Expands Fleet

The construction of Adora Cruises’ second Chinese-built large cruise ship is taking place at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding yard, part of the CSSC. It will incorporate cultural elements from the Lingnan region and the historical Maritime Silk Road to integrate China’s rich culture into the ship.

The yet-to-be-named ship, which will boast 2,144 rooms, will be slightly larger and offer more amenities than its predecessor, Adora Magic City, including larger public spaces and advanced entertainment options.

Adora Magic City

Modeled after Carnival Cruise Line’s Vista-class ships, the new ship will weigh an estimated 141,000 gross tons, which is 5 percent larger than Adora Magic City. It will also stretch 57 feet longer.

Meanwhile, Adora Magic City, continues providing 9- to 11-night voyages in China, South Korea, and Japan. Launching on its first voyage on January 1, 2024, traveling from Shanghai, China, to visit Jeju in South Korea and Fukuoka and Nagasaki in Japan, the ship has seen much success with more than 100,000 passengers enjoying its first year on the high seas.

However, most of Adora Magic City’s cruises are spent at sea with amenities geared specifically for the Chinese market. It was the first cruise ship in the world to feature its own 5G network.

It also was the first to introduce a brewery at sea in Asia and has the largest shopping area with 21,500 square feet of space dedicated to retail.

The new ship may best that record and install even more high-end retailers, in addition to adding similar amenities like the “Marco Polo: An Enchanted Love Tale” theatrical performance and educational play places for kids.

At present, construction is in early phases with the new Adora Cruises ship’s steel cut and keel laid. Updates on its future itineraries and progress will continue.