Additional Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Suspend Operations

Norwegian Cruise Line releases a new update with additional ships to suspend operations temporarily due to travel restrictions.

By Emrys Thakkar

Norwegian Escape Cruise Ship
Photo Credit: MartinLueke / Shutterstock

Norwegian Cruise Line announces further cancellations in addition to the eight ships already announced on January 5, 2022. There are now additional vessels that will suspend operations, resulting in a total of 11 Norwegian cruise ships on hold temporarily.

More Norwegian Cruise Line Cancellations

The news coming from Norwegian Cruise Line is not getting any better. The cruise line announced on January 11 that an additional four ships are to suspend operations, including two of the newer Breakaway-plus class vessels.

In the update that was released, NCL said, “If your ship is not listed below, we are still sailing as planned. However, as the global public health environment continues to rapidly evolve and destinations around the world modify their travel requirements or implement new travel restrictions, it is possible that itineraries may need to be modified. We will do our best to continue to communicate any changes and always strive to deliver an amazing vacation experience.”

Norwegian joy Cruise Ship
Photo Credit: Igor Grochev / Shutterstock.com

With additional vessels suspending operations, there are currently a total of 11 ships but only temporarily, with five vessels planning on returning to service later in January 2022. Based out of Miami, Norwegian Joy is suspended through January 22, 2022. Sister ship Norwegian Escape, sailing from Port Canaveral, also has cruises cancelled through January 22, 2022.

Norwegian Dawn, based out of Tampa in Florida, is also added to the list, with cruises cancelled through January 18, 2022. And Norwegian Getaway, which was only suspended for the January 5 sailing now has additional cruises cancelled from Miami through January 19, 2022.

As of January 11, 2022, here is the full list of NCL ships that have suspended operations temporarily:

  • Norwegian Pearl cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 17, 2022
  • Norwegian Dawn cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 18, 2022
  • Norwegian Getaway cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 19, 2022
  • Norwegian Escape cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 22, 2022
  • Norwegian Joy cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 22, 2022
  • Norwegian Sky cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 25, 2022
  • Pride of America cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 26, 2022
  • Norwegian Jade cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 3, 2022
  • Norwegian Star cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 19, 2022
  • Norwegian Sun cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 19, 2022
  • Norwegian Spirit cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 23, 2022
Norwegian Dawn Cruise Ship
Photo Credit: David T London / Shutterstock.com

For those guests on any of the impacted sailings are automatically being refunded of the cruise fare on the original form of payment. NCL is additionally providing a Future Cruise Credit that will automatically be added to the guest’s account. The credit can be used anytime through January 7, 2023, on a departure through May 31, 2023.

Fluid Situation for Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line has already recently warned guests of the ongoing situation with possible port cancellations and itinerary modifications. It comes due to new restrictions being implemented by ports to protect against the Omicron variant.

Even though cruising remains safe with very limited numbers of COVID onboard, some cruise ports are not taking any risk, including ports in San Juan, St. Thomas, and at times depending on each ship, the Bahamas and Grand Turk.

This is breaking news, more follows…

Norwegian Escape Cruise Ship
