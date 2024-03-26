80s Cruise Sets Course for Nostalgia on Royal Caribbean Ship

If The Love Boat was a TV smash in the ’80s, it only seems apt that fans of that decade will embrace their nostalgia at sea as well. The 80s Cruise has announced the lineup of musical acts for its ninth annual voyage in 2025, which will take place aboard Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas.

Explorer of the Seas to Host The 80s Cruise

The 80s Cruise, an annual sea voyage for fans of the music, movies, and pop culture of the 1980s, is promising more than 50 concerts and special events for its 2025 sailing onboard Explorer of the Seas.

Among the headlining acts are British New Wave pioneers Adam Ant and Squeeze, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Christopher Cross, funk and R&B star Sheila E., and Aussie popsters Men at Work.

“We just got back from this year’s sold-out 80s Cruise and are psyched about how much we’ve already got planned for 2025,” said Chris Hearing, partner and executive director at Entertainment Cruise Productions, which organizes and produces the theme cruise.

The 80s Cruise sails roundtrip from Miami on March 2, 2025, and visits San Juan in Puerto Rico, Nassau in the Bahamas, and the private island of Labadee in Haiti before returning on March 9.

“We’ll be bringing totally awesome 80s artists from around the world into one place for a mega-party like no other along with the most amazing fans of the greatest decade ever,” Hearing said. “It is going to be epic.”

Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas (Photo Credit: Michelangelo DeSantis)

Other performers announced include Andy Bell of Erasure, Quiet Riot, Information Society, Kurtis Blow, Honeymoon Suite, The Alarm, Faster Pussycat, T’Pau, and Musical Youth. The week at sea is hosted by former MTV veejays Mark Goodman, Alan Hunter, and “Downtown” Julie Brown.

Concerts and Theme Parties Highlight Cruise

The 80s Cruise has been an annual celebration of pop culture since its inaugural sailing in 2016. The theme cruise – like most cruises – did take a break in 2021 during the COVID pandemic.

Each night offers a different themed party along with concerts and events such as Q&As with the artists, 80s trivia sessions, karaoke with a live band, and VIP events, including shore excursions that are led by the musicians and celebrities onboard.

The bars, restaurants, and clubs on Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas get redecorated as an homage to the ’80s. For the 2024 sailing, the Star Lounge was rechristened the Pac-Man Lounge, and the Royal Promenade was rethemed as an ’80s mall.

Explorer of the Seas‘ other popular amenities, such as the fitness center, spa, and specialty restaurants, remain open and available to guests throughout the cruise.

Read Also: Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Taking Over Royal Caribbean Ship

The Voyager-class ship is 137,308 gross tons with room for 4,290 guests and 1,180 crew. Cabin prices start at $2,780 per person and include admission to all performances, interviews, parties, meals, and Royal Caribbean’s deluxe beverage package.

Cruise Monitoring Haiti Situation

Among the scheduled stops of The 80s Cruise is Royal Caribbean’s private resort in Labadee, Haiti. The cruise line recently suspended upcoming calls to the port amid continuing unrest in the Caribbean country.

Royal Caribbean has added an extra day at sea to upcoming voyages that were scheduled to stop in Labadee while adding time to other ports of call to give guests more time to explore. Because the 2025 cruise is still nearly a year away, it’s not known if Labadee will remain part of the itinerary.

Allure of the Seas in Labadee (Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock)

“Our hearts go out to the people of Haiti and sincerely hope that the unrest there is resolved as quickly as possible,” Hearing said. “We are in constant contact with Royal Caribbean about all aspects of our sailing including ports of call. The safety of our guests is paramount and as our sail date approached will certainly adjust the itinerary as needed.”

’80s Cruise Among Several Themes Cruises for Pop Culture Fans

The 80s Cruise is a chartered sailing of Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas, so bookings must be made through Entertainment Cruise Productions. The ship homeports in Miami and traditionally sails Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages during the winter months.

The week before The 80s Cruise, Entertainment Cruise Productions is staging Star Trek: The Cruise on the same ship. That 2025 voyage will honor the 30th anniversary of Star Trek Voyager and features actors Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Robert Beltran, Robert Picardo, and Ethan Phillips among the VIP guests.

St. Louis-based Entertainment Cruise Productions also produces several other themed voyages, including The 90s Cruise, Comic-Con: The Cruise, and the High Seas Rally, a motorcyclist-themed sailing.