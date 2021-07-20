63 Carnival Corp Cruise Ships to Restart by End of 2021

Carnival Corporation announced its plans until the end of the year, including 75% of its fleet capacity or 63 ships operational by the end of the year. The company’s plans include eight of the nine cruise lines operating under the Carnival Corporation brand.

The cruise lines which will be operational include Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK). The only company not included in Carnival Corporation’s restart plans is P&O Australia, which is bound to the strict regulations in place down under.

Carnival Cruise Line Taking the Lead in Restart Operations

Of the nine brands under the Carnival Corporation umbrella, Carnival Cruise Line is taking the lead in the restart of cruising, particularly in the United States. The cruise line announced it intends to start up operations on all of its vessels by the end of 2021.

The eight brands are starting up operations worldwide according to a gradual phased-in approach previously communicated by the company. These include ships sailing in the US, Caribbean, Europe, Mediterranean, and itineraries in Central America and Antarctica.

While Carnival Corporation has planned 75% percent of ships operational, it could well be more as the cruise lines continue planning itineraries.

Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation:

“With strong ongoing demand for cruising, we look forward to serving our guests with additional ships announced across eight of our brands and nearly three-quarters of our fleet capacity returning by the end of this year, marking an important milestone for our company and all those who rely on the strong economic impacts generated by the global cruise industry,”

Carnival Corporation is building on the recent restart of operations across five of its brands, including AIDA and Costa Cruises, sailing out of Europe, P&O UK in Great Britain, Seabourn Cruise Line from the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, and of course, Carnival Cruise Line from the United States.

Carnival Brands to be Operational Worldwide by End of Year

The world’s largest cruise company plans include itineraries worldwide, including Carnival Cruise Line, which intends to have its entire fleet operations by year’s end.

Carnival Cruise Line

US-based Carnival Cruise Line intends to have most if not all of its ships operational in the United States by the end of the year. The cruise line started its US operations from Galveston and Miami earlier this month with Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, and Carnival Breeze. A total of 15 ships will be operational by the end of October, a number expected to increase in November and December.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises will resume operations in Alaska with Majestic Princess on July 25. The cruise line will also be operating ships in the UK in July and in fall cruises will start out of Los Angeles, San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and California. Princess expects to have eight of its vessels operational by the end of this year.

Holland America Line

Holland America Line is returning to its traditional base of operations in Seattle this week, with Nieuw Amsterdam sailing from Seattle to Alaska. This will be followed by cruises in Greece, Italy, and Spain further down the line. Also expected are cruises to Mexico, Hawaii, California, and the Caribbean, with the cruise line aiming for six ships operational by the end of December.

Seabourn Cruise Line

Carnival Corporation’s luxury cruise operator Seabourn Cruise Line has already resumed operations with two vessels this year from Greece and Barbados. The company also intends to start sailings to Antarctica in November of this year.

Costa Cruises

The company has resumed guest cruising operations in Italy and Greece in May and has now expanded to France and Spain. Seven ships will cruise the Mediterranean by the end of the year, including ships sailing to Portugal and Turkey in September.

AIDA Cruises

As of March, AIDA Cruises resumed guest cruise operations on its Canary Islands sailings and sailings from Greece and Germany in May. In addition to those sailings, the line is planning sailings to Spain, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, and the Persian Gulf. By the end of the year, it is expected to have nine ships in operation.

P&O Cruises (UK)

From June, P&O Cruises (UK) has begun guest cruise operations with cruises around UK coastal waters. The company plans to expand to the Mediterranean, the Atlantic coast, and the Caribbean in September, with four ships operating by the end of the year.

Cunard

From August onwards, Cunard will cruise the UK coast with one ship, followed by cruises to the Canaries and the Iberian coast. A second ship is scheduled to return in November, offering transatlantic cruises and Caribbean itineraries for the company.