5th Royal Caribbean Oasis-Class Cruise Ship Begins Sea Trials

Royal Caribbean’s 5th Oasis-class cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, begins sea trials as the vessel nears completion at France’s Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard. The vessel will become the new largest cruise ship in the world!

Wonder of the Seas Begins Sea Trials

The Wonder of the Seas has started her sea trials as the new Royal Caribbean cruise ship heads into an important phase to make sure she is seaworthy. The 5th Oasis-class cruise ship departed the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, not long before 5:00 PM.

The ship will spend four days at the open sea to test many technical aspects that can only be tested while at sea. Propulsion will be tested, making sure Wonder of the Seas is seaworthy before being delivered to the cruise line.

Often during sea trials, work will not come to a halt on the interior spaces. Many workers are still on board, working on outfitting the interior venues to ensure the ship is completed as scheduled. The majority of the main exterior has already been completed.

Last week, Royal Caribbean provided an update on its soon to be, new flagship. Wonder of the Seas is more than 95% complete, and at the time, the shipyard started installs the three waterslides and the 10-story Ultimate Abyss slide at the aft. The cruise line also says that some of the most complex work is in the final 5% of construction.

Départ du Wonder of the Seas, plus grand paquebot du monde.



4j d'essais en mer entre St Nazaire et Belle Île. pic.twitter.com/LJdiB4xr6b — Samuel Berthe (@SamuelBerthe) August 20, 2021

Once complete, Wonder of the Seas will overtake sister ship Symphony of the Seas as the world’s largest cruise ship at an impressive 236,857 gross tons. The vessel will have a guests capacity of 5,734 at double occupancy along with 2,300 international crew members. There will be 16 passenger decks, 24 guest elevators, and 2,867 staterooms.

Also Read: Photos of Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas After Float Out

The 5th oasis-class cruise ship will begin cruises in China and become the largest cruise ship to ever sail from the country. Her maiden voyage will depart on March 26, 2022, out of Shanghai in China. The ship will begin cruises out of Hong Kong in November 2022. Overall, Wonder of the Seas was will offer four- to nine-night voyages out of China, including calls to Japan.