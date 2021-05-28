5,730 Royal Caribbean Crew Members are Now Vaccinated

As Royal Caribbean continues to get crew members across the fleet vaccinated, the cruise line president and CEO has now said that more than half of the crew onboard are partiality or fully vaccinated. A major step forward in keep guests and crew protected as more cruise ships resume operations through the year.

Royal Caribbean Crew Vaccinations Going Well

Cruise lines are busy preparing for a return to service not jus in the US but in other parts of the world too and a big part of that is making sure all the crew are full vaccinated.

Royal Caribbean has been busy lately with vaccinating crew members at various US homeports, including the cruise capital of the world, PortMiami, Florida. Bayley posted that out of 10,620 crew members onboard cruise ships across the fleet, 5,730 of those are now partially or fully vaccinated. That over 50 percent of all crew across the fleet around the world.

On the Royal fleet worldwide we now have 10,620 crew onboard. 5,730 of those crew are partially or fully vaccinated. Over 50 per cent of our current crew fleetwide are vaccinated ! We are getting there slowly but surely ! Royal Caribbean President & CEO, Michael Bayley

It’s a long and slow process with a limited number of the crew being vaccinated as Royal Caribbean cruise ships spend some time in port. The most recent ship to have crew vaccinations is Adventure of the Seas on Thursday when the vessel was docked in Port Canaveral. 352 crew members were vaccinated.

Photo Credit: Michael Bayley

On the same day, 182 crew members aboard Explorer of the Seas received their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine in PortMiami.

Royal Caribbean’s CEO has been keeping everyone updated as cruise ships have been in port for crew vaccinations, including those on Serenade of the Seas and Freedom of the Seas this week.

In fact, Freedom of the Seas will be the first ship in the fleet to sail from the US since the start of the pandemic. However, this will be just a test sailing departing on June 20.

The cruise line recently got approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to begin test cruises with Freedom of the Seas. This will be a way for Royal Caribbean to test health measures to ensure guests and crew can remain safe for when real cruises finally start this summer from the US.

Since the start of May 2021, Royal Caribbean crew members have started to get vaccinated in the US. In February, the cruise line said it was committed to getting 100% of all crew members vaccinated. Other cruise lines are also doing the same including MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, and Celebrity Cruises.