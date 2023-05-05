3 Million Carnival Cruise Passengers to Visit Mexico in 2023

As Carnival Cruise Line celebrates Cinco de Mayo onboard its ships today, the cruise line recognizes Mexico’s vital role in its success.

With over three million guests expected to sail to Mexican ports this year and projections of 3.5 million by 2024, Carnival’s commitment to Mexico continues to flourish.

A significant number of Carnival’s cruise ships sail to Mexico each week, visiting a wide variety of Mexican cruise ports on the Caribbean and the Pacific side.

Of course, one stands out: Cozumel, the most popular Carnival destination in Mexico, is set to welcome an estimated 1.6 million guests onboard one of Carnival Cruise Line’s ships this year.

Carnival Celebrates Cinco de Mayo

The importance of Mexico to Carnival Cruise Line cannot be underestimated. Millions of guests choose Carnival Cruise Line each year to visit their favorite Mexican cruise ports. However, Carnival Cruise Line’s success as a company is tied in closely to Mexico.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz / Cruise Hive

To celebrate that connection, Carnival highlights many of the things that make Mexico a great place to visit and experience. We showed the best Margaritas to enjoy this Cinco de Mayo yesterday.

Today, it’s the best tours and excursions in one of the most popular cruise ports in the world, Cozumel:

Ancient City Of Tulum: Guests explore the ancient Mayan kingdom of Tulum, learning about its history and visiting main temples like “El Castillo,” the Temple of the Descendent God, the Maya Water Temple, and the Temple of the Frescoes. Adventure Jeep, Snorkel & Anemona Beach Club: This tour showcases the natural beauty of Mexico’s east coast, including Punta Sur Ecological Park, Anemona de Mar Beach Club, and the Celarain Lighthouse, where a tequila tasting session takes place. Tabasco’s Chef Maestro, Cooking & Tasting: Participants learn the secrets of traditional Mexican regional cuisine, preparing a delicious three-course meal under the guidance of a master chef and perfecting the art of making margaritas. Amazing Secret River: The unique Rio Secreto Natural Reserve is a series of caverns connected by underground waterways. Guests marvel at natural formations as they wade through caverns and swim in crystal-clear cenotes. Xcaret Park: Located next to the Caribbean Sea in the Mayan jungle, Xcaret Park offers a variety of activities honoring Mexico’s natural wonders and wildlife, including an aviary, underground rivers, cenotes, and an aquarium.

Due in part to the massive number of visitors Carnival Cruise Line brings to Cozumel each year, the port has become one of the largest cruise ports in the world.

This year alone, 1.6 million cruise guests will sail to Cozumel onboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship. Carnival’s continued growth and investment in Mexico have made the cruise line essential to the country’s thriving tourism industry.

Carnival Cruise Ships Sailing to Mexico from US Homeports

Mexico plays a significant role in Carnival Cruise Line’s offerings, with most of its fleet sailing to Mexican ports throughout the year.

Eleven cruise ships currently sail to Mexican destinations, including Cozumel, Costa Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, Progreso, Cabo San Lucas, and Ensenada.

Photo Credit: Solarisys / Shutterstock.com

Carnival Miracle, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Vista, Mardi Gras, Carnival Glory, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Magic, Carnival Valor, Carnival Horizon, and Carnival Conquest all have itineraries featuring Mexican ports.

These ships sail from US homeports such as Tampa, Miami, New Orleans, San Francisco, Long Beach, Galveston, and Port Canaveral.

Cruises range from a short 4-day getaway to longer 7-10-day cruises that also visit other Caribbean destinations such as the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and more.