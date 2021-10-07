237,000 Carnival Cruise Line Guests Have Sailed Since Resuming Operations

Carnival Cruise Line has reached significant milestones as it returns to service with half of its U.S. fleet and brings back fun-filled vacations out of multiple U.S. homeports. There have been 237,000 guests in the first three months that have sailed with the cruise line.

There’s also a video update from President, Christine Duffy, highlighting the importance of the restart and what the cruise line has gone through to get to this significant three months of cruising.

Carnival Reaches Three Months of Sailing

In 2020, Carnival Cruise Line was nowhere near resuming cruise operations as the grip on the cruise industry took hold and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) implemented unworkable requirements.

The Miami-based cruise line is now far from those suspended months as 11 cruise ships have already resumed operations across six different U.S. homeports. The cruise line has released a new infographic highlighting the significant milestones reached during its three months of sailings since restarting with the Carnival Vista in early July.

Image Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

In the first three months, the cruise line has completed 98 sailings with a total of 237,000 guests with ships at only 70% capacity and with protocols in place.

One of the biggest highlights of the past three months was when Mardi Gras finally began sailings from Port Canaveral on July 31, 2021. The ship features BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, and 11,000 guests have already enjoyed the ride.

During these first sailings in July, August, and September, 8,000 $1,000 jackpot payouts in the slot machines, 220,000 Carnival-branded items sold, and 180,000 shore excursions taken by guests.

When it comes to dining during this period, 499,000 Guy’s Burgers have been served, 323,000 chocolate melting cakes served, and 608,000 beers served.

“Our first three months back in service has underscored our strong brand loyalty, the best customer base in the cruise industry and our team’s ability to deliver outstanding results and guest service,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “It has been an emotional experience for everyone involved, myself included, as we have resumed operations with a focus on health and safety while providing a positive impact for our guests, team members and the communities we visit.”

On October 7, Carnival released a further update on its restart plan, and by the end of 2021, there will be a total of 17 Carnival ships back in service. Additional ships will restart through January and February, with the entire U.S. fleet back by Spring 2022.