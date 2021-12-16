21 Cruise Ships to Dock in One Week for Caribbean Destination

It will be the busiest week in a very long time for St Kitts this week. The island has been scaling up cruise tourism for some time now, culminating this week with no less than twenty-one cruise ships visiting the four ports capable of receiving cruise ships.

While many expected the cruise industry and ports’ recovery to take many years, in the case of St. Kitts, this seems not to be the case. In recent weeks we reported record day totals with multiple ships visiting on one day; this week shows the unstoppable comeback that the St. Kitts tourism ministry has orchestrated.

Four Ports- Twenty-One Cruise Ships

Port Zante, Basseterre Harbour, Deep Water Harbour, and South Friar’s Bay will be busy this week as St. Kitts prepares to welcome twenty-one cruise ships in one week. Today, December 16, will be the busiest day so far for the Caribbean island as it expects visits from no less than six cruise ships on one day.

Photo Credit: St. Kitts Information Service

Royal Clipper, Caribbean Princess, Viking Sea, Allure of the Seas, Silver Spirit, and Marella Discovery are all expected to arrive in port today or are already there. It is the busiest day since the island opened its borders for international cruise tourism in July of this year.

“This week comes as an optimistic sign that the cruising industry is making an unstoppable comeback in St. Kitts. We see the number of ship arrivals growing weekly,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport, and Ports. “Our commitment to safety paired with our exceptional tours and on-island experiences are driving high demand for the destination on cruise itineraries, and we expect this to continue well into 2022.”

St Kitts Creates Space For Tourism

Although St. Kitts opened for cruises months ago, the start has been slow and steady as the popular cruise destination opened up step by step. The government recently allowed cruise passengers to roam free through the historic area around Port Zante.

At the same time, local merchants and tour providers can also come into the port area to sell their goods. Approved tours, attractions, restaurants, and bars are also open to all fully vaccinated travelers, nationals, and residents.

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

“This busy cruise week shows that demand for our destination continues to grow,” said Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “The reduced travel restrictions make it easier for cruise and international air travelers to engage their senses and seamlessly immerse themselves in our quintessential Caribbean escape.”

For the remainder of the month, the twin islands of St. Kitts and Nevis will remain busy, with another 38 cruise ship calls expected through the end of the year. Cruise lines that will call in St. Kitts include Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Cunard, AIDA, NCL, MSC, and many more. Once known as the gateway to the Caribbean, St. Kitts and Nevis are not just beaches and beach bars.

Guests can explore the stunning natural beauty of the islands by zipline, speed boat, or jeep safari. The islands also boast the only scenic passenger train that takes guests on a 3-hour tour that makes a 30-mile circle around the beautiful Eastern Caribbean island, with 18 miles by narrow gauge train and 12 miles on sightseeing buses.