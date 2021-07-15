132-Night World Cruise Sells Out in Under Three Hours

There is no doubt that people are ready to go cruising once again, and that includes the record-breaking 132-night world cruises from Regent Seven Seas Cruises. It’s now the third year running with the cruise line’s world voyage selling out in record time, showing that demand is strong in the years to come as the industry makes a comeback.

Regent Seven Seas World Cruise

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has broken its own opening day booking record with its 132-night 2024 world cruise. The voyage on Seven Seas Mariner sold out at approximately 11:00 AM on July 14, 2021, after opening up for bookings at 8:30 AM on the same day!

Jason Montague, president, and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said:

“With a waitlist longer than we have ever experienced, we knew that the 2024 World Cruise was going to be popular, but this outstanding response has surpassed all expectations and is without a doubt our strongest world cruise launch day ever.”

“Remarkably, we’ve found that interest hasn’t just come from our past guests, and we have seen a strong increase in first-time travelers with Regent, many of whom were keen to book the higher end of our suites.”

Photo Via: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Also Read: 180-Day World Cruise Sells Out In a Single Day!

Seven Seas Mariner will depart on January 6, 2024, from Miami, Florida. The epic world cruise will include 66 ports of call across 31 countries and four continents. Guests will have access to 442 free shore excursions and 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, which is the most the cruise line has even included. The voyage will also include 12 overnights in port and transits through the Panama Canal and Suez Canal.

For sure, it’s a dream cruise that will set guests back from $73,499 for a Deluxe Suite up to $199,99 for a Master Suite, and those prices are per guest. The voyage will span close to five months covering 34,500 nautical miles. Seven Seas Mariner is 48,075 gross tons with a guest capacity of 700 along with 445 crew members.

In September 2020, Cruise Hive reported on Regent Seve Seas Cruises, breaking its record with Mariner’s 2023 world cruise, which departs in January 2023 and lasts for 143 nights.