13 Carnival Cruise Ships Still Waiting to Resume Operations

Carnival’s gradual restart operations have been ongoing since Carnival Vista sailed in July of this year. Since then, the cruise line has been starting up ships regularly. From September 19, the Miami-based cruise line had eleven cruise ships operating, departing from no less than six different homeports.

The cruise line will be satisfied with how the restart of operations has gone so far. However, that doesn’t mean they’re done. There are thirteen more ships to restart operations but it’s also important to note that Carnival Miracle already resumed from Seattle but will also begin sailings from Long Beach on September 27. Carnival Pride has also already resumed from Baltimore but will also resume from Tampa on November 14.

For those wondering where their favorite ship is and when it will start up operations, read on!

Carnival Freedom from Miami

The last of the Conquest-class of ships is the next in line to start-up operations. Carnival Freedom has been sailing for Carnival Cruise line; she was released in 2007 in the Mediterranean. It’s not Europe for her this time around though, from October 9, she will start operations from the cruise capital of the world, PortMiami.

Photo: Copyright Cruise Hive

Sailing starting October 9, 2021, Carnival Freedom’s first cruise will sail from Miami on a 6-day itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean, including calls in St. Maarten, St. Kitts, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic. The ship will also be sailing 8-day cruises to the southern Caribbean, calling Aruba, Curaçao, La Romana, and Amber Cove.

Carnival Elation from Port Canaveral

The 1998-built Carnival Elation will be one of the ships homeported in Port Canaveral, a great base of operations for her cruises to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean. Operations will commence for Elation on October 11, 2021.

Photo: John Panella / Shutterstock.com

Her first cruise back in action will be a cruise with plenty of time at sea for guests to enjoy everything the ship has to offer. Starting in Port Canaveral, the ship will call in Nassau first; enjoy a day at sea before guests get to enjoy everything Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic has to offer. After another day at sea, it’s back to port. The ship will be alternating Eastern Caribbean cruises and Bahamas cruises for the foreseeable future.

Carnival Valor from New Orleans

Carnival Valor is one of the ships that already received the shiny new livery that’s being implemented throughout the Carnival fleet. She just came out of dry dock early in September and will start operation from New Orleans on November 1, 2021.

Photo Credit: Tony Davis

Sailing from the Erato Street Terminal, the first cruise back in action will sail to Cozumel and Progreso in Mexico with a day at sea on either end. Other cruises onboard Carnival Valor include 4-5- and 6-day cruises, all sailing the Western Caribbean with ports of call that include Belize and Costa Maya on select cruises.

Carnival Legend from Baltimore

One more of the Carnival ships that received her new look already. Guests in Baltimore can look forward to sailing onboard Carnival Legend from November 14, 2021. By this time, Carnival Legend will take over the itinerary that Carnival Pride is currently sailing on.

Photo Credit: Tony Davis

The 88,500 gross tons ship will be sailing on an itinerary to Bermuda, where guests can enjoy three full days at The Dockyard (Sandy’s Parish). However, most of Carnival Legend’s cruises will be sailing to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean. This includes 6-7-8- and 14-day cruises.

Carnival Conquest from Miami

The first in class, the 110,000 gross ton Carnival Conquest has been sailing the seven seas since 2002. Since then, she has received multiple updates and upgrades which guests can enjoy once again starting December 13, 2021. The vessel was initially scheduled to start operations on October 8, but the cruise line decided to delay this slightly.

Photo: Copyright Cruise Hive

Her first cruise back in action will see Carnival Conquest sailing from PortMiami to Cozumel and Key West. Guests can choose from a wide variety of 3- and 4-day cruises to the Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean, and the Western Caribbean this year and next year.

Carnival Radiance from Long Beach

If Mardi Gras were the most anticipated cruise ship for 2021, Carnival Radiance would be a perfect contender for second place in that competition. The cruise ship formerly known as Carnival Victory has undergone a massive make-over since the cruise line first announced the transformation in October 2018.

Rendering By: Carnival Cruise Line

The first guests will be able to see everything that has been done on board starting December 13, 2021, when she sails on her maiden voyage from Long Beach, California. The 4-day cruise will call at Catalina Island, Ensenada, Mexico, and have a day at sea. The other opportunity is a 3-day cruise which will be calling in Ensenada with a day at sea.

Carnival Sensation from Mobile

Carnival Sensation is the second oldest ship in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, joining the cruise line in 1993. At 70,367 gross tons and a guest capacity of 2,052 at double occupancy, her age doesn’t mean there isn’t fun to be had onboard. Starting January 3, 2022, Carnival Sensation will be homeporting in Mobile, Alabama.

Photo Credit: Michael Rosebrock / Shutterstock.com

Guests will be able to enjoy a five-day Western Caribbean cruise calling in Cozumel and Progreso when she sails just after the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Other cruises onboard Carnival Sensation will include a variety of 4-5- and 6-day cruises to the Western Caribbean, as well as longer 10-day cruises in late 2022.

Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral

Carnival Liberty was the very first of the Carnival fleet to receive a $900 million renovation in 2011 as part of the Fun Ship 2.0 initiative.

Photo Credit: lazyllama / Shutterstock.com

The 2005-built cruise ship will be restarting cruises in the new year when she sets sail on January 3, 2022, from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas. The vessel will be alternating 3- and 4-day Bahamas cruises that call in Nassau, Princess Cays, or Freeport on select cruises.

Carnival Sunshine from Charleston

The first Carnival Cruise Line to start up cruises from Charleston, North Carolina, Carnival Sunshine sets sail once again on January 13 when she cruises the Bahamas. Carnival Sunshine looks like an excellent option for guests looking for a more extended cruise onboard a Carnival ship in the new year.

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

The ship will be sailing a 10-day Eastern Caribbean cruise on January 17, calling in St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Kitts, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Carnival Paradise from Tampa

Tampa Bay has been one of the few ports in Florida that has not seen that much cruise traffic just yet, but that is about to change. First Carnival Pride will start operations here after she repositions from Baltimore; after that, Carnival Paradise will start cruising from Tampa Bay on January 6.

Photo By: Carnival Cruise Line

The first cruise will see Paradise sailing to Cozumel on a 4-day cruise. Other voyages include 5-day cruises to Mahogany Bay and Cozumel. Carnival Paradise is also one of the few ships that still has the Cayman Islands on the itinerary for her cruise on January 10.

Carnival Ecstasy from Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Florida, will have its very Carnival Cruise ship starting January 2, 2022. The vessel will be sailing exclusively to the Bahamas on 4- and 5-days of fun in the sun. The fantasy class ship is the oldest ship and one of the smallest ships in the Carnival lineup, but that means little for the fun that guests can have. In fact, sometimes smaller is better.

Photo Credit: mariakray / Shutterstock.com

The Fantasy-class vessel has ten passenger decks that include some of the fun 2.0 features such as Guy’s Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, the Punchliner comedy club, and a waterpark. Carnival Ecstacy sailed her inaugural cruise on June 2, 1991.

Carnival Spirit & Carnival Splendor

There is little good news from Down Under for now. Australia remains closed for cruise ship operations. Carnival recently canceled four additional sailings for both Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor out of Australia. Cruises on both ships are now canceled up to and including December 16, 2021. When both ships return remains uncertain at this time.