11 Sailings Canceled for Princess Cruise Ship, Return to Service is Delayed

Princess Cruises has announced that it has canceled 11 sailings for the Sapphire Princess this summer out of Los Angeles, California. It means that the cruise ship will not be resuming guest operations until mid-September 2022.

Sapphire Princess Cancellations

The cruise line has made the decision to cancel multiple sailings for the Sapphire Princess this summer. There will be a total of 11 cruises canceled, ranging from seven- to 16-day itineraries from June 25 to September 17, 2022.

It does now mean that the ship will have to remain on hold even longer since suspending guest operations more than two years ago. Princess Cruises stated:

“While we continue to work diligently in preparing Sapphire Princess to set sail, there have been some

delays that are affecting her timeframe for resuming guest operations. Therefore, we have made the

difficult decision to cancel our summer Sapphire Princess cruises operating roundtrip from Los Angeles.”

Sapphire Princess Canceled Cruises

Sapphire Princess will return to service on September 24, 2022. The first voyage will be a 10-night itinerary from the Port of Los Angeles, California. The Princess cruise ship will make visits to Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Loreto, and Purto Vallarta, all in Mexico. The voyage will end back in LA on October 4, 2022.

Options for Impacted Guests

Princess Cruises is providing some options for guests who were booked on the impacted voyages. Guests can rebook on any 2022 cruise and receive onboard credit. The onboard credit will be $100 per person for those in an interior or oceanview stateroom.

For guests booked in a balcony stateroom, the credit will be $200 per person, and then for a suite, the credit will be $300 per person. The credit only applies to the first and second person only.

Photo Credit: MollieGPhoto / Shutterstock

To receive the onboard credit, the new booking must be made by May 31, 2022, on a sailing by December 31, 2022. The fund spent on the canceled voyages will be refunded to guests. Those who have booked travel arrangements through a third party will have to request a refund and contact them.

Princess Cruises says, “We take great pride in providing exceptional vacations for our guests and know this is disappointing news. We look forward to welcoming our guests on board Sapphire Princess when she resumes service in September and sincerely apologize to those guests impacted by these changes.”

It will be a massive disappointment to guests as the Sapphire Princess was initially scheduled to return to service on June 25, 2022. In February 2022, the cruise line announced the vessel would offer 16 cruises, ranging from four to 16-days, including a five-day getaway for the July 4th holiday.

Sapphire Princess is a MedallionClass vessel offering the latest onboard tech and enhancements, including the Medallion wearable device, offering a contactless experience. The Princess cruise ship has a guest capacity of 2,670 at 115,875 gross tons.