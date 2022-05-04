11 Princess Cruise Ships Are Back in Service, 4 More to Go

Princess Cruises has gradually been bringing ships back into service since cruising first started to resume in July 2021. The Carnival-owned cruise line has recently brought two ships back into service, and a third will resume in the coming days. There are currently 11 vessels back sailing, with four more to go.

Another 3 Princess Cruise Ships Making a Comeback

More guests are now enjoying cruise vacations with Princess Cruises as more ships return to service. So far, 11 Princess ships are back sailing, with Island Princess returning at the end of April and Royal Princess returning at the start of May. Crown Princess will restart operations in the coming days too.

“We’re so excited to have three more Princess MedallionClass ships return to service and our shipboard teams are ready to help our guests create a lifetime of vacation memories,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“It’s so gratifying to see tens of thousands of guests each week enjoying their vacations with us and the friendly and attentive service that is a Princess Cruises hallmark.“

Island Princess recently departed on her first guest sailing in more than two years from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 27. The cruise line is celebrating the 55th anniversary of the Panama Canal, so the ship is sailing a 14-day voyage through the canal, which will end in Los Angeles.

The Princess cruise ship will also make a return voyage from LA to Fort Lauderdale on May 11, 2022. The cruise line first sailed to the Panama Canal in 1967 aboard Princess Italia. After arriving in Florida, Island Princess will head to Europe for a range of different itineraries, including the British Isles, Northern Europe, and the Mediterranean.

Royal Princess Docked in Vancouver (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Royal Princess also recently resumed guest operations by departing Vancouver, Canada, on May 2. The vessel set off on back-to-back northbound and southbound sailings, including Whittier in Alaska as a departure port. The cruises to Alaska include glacier views, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Skagway.

On May 7, Crown Princess will resume operations from Seattle, Washington. The Princess vessel is offering 19 seven-day Inside Passage voyages to Alaska through September 10, 2022. The ship will then shift to Los Angeles for a season of sailings along the California Coast and Hawaii.

All Princess Cruise Ships Back by the end of September 2022

By the end of September 2022, the entire Princess Cruises fleet will be sailing. Currently, 11 ships are back in service, and four more still to go as follows: