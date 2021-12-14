10th AIDA Cruise Ship Resumes Guests Operations

The tenth cruise ship in the AIDA fleet started operations from Hamburg this week. The AIDAnova is sailing a festive winter season from her homeport in Northern Germany.

AIDAnova was the first cruise ship to be powered exclusively by the low emission LNG fuel and even received an award from the German government for its environmentally friendly design.

AIDAnova Becomes 10th AIDA Ship to Return to Service

In the morning of December 13, AIDAnova arrived in the port of Hamburg, Germany, to start a series of five festive cruises. The flagship for the AIDA fleet called in the northern German city for the very first time, with crew and ship sending a loving message of light spelling “We ❤ HH.”

The cruise line has spared no expense to make sure the vessel is transformed into a winter wonderland that will indeed be enjoyed by young and old. Oversized Christmas light installations and festively decorated trees can be seen throughout the vessel. Guests will also have the opportunity to create tasty cookies and Christmas chocolates with a well-known German TV chef, Andrea Schirmaier-Huber.

Photo By: Aida Cruises

AIDA has scheduled a wide variety of winter-themed shows and games, such as the hit format ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire, ‘ and Magical Christmas shows provided by the vessel’s singers and dancers.

AIDAnova Sailing to Northern and Southern Europe

The first of two holiday voyages for AIDAnova will sail from Hamburg to Kristiansand and Oslo today, December 14, and on December 19. On December 22, the vessel will set a southerly course towards the Canary Islands.

This 17-day transit cruise will allow guests to sail to either Lisbon or Las Palmas and visit several ports along the way, such as Rotterdam, Bruges, La Coruna, and several ports in the Canary Islands. The highlight of the voyage will come on December 31, when the vessel will be alongside Madeira for one of the world’s most spectacular fireworks displays.

Photo Credit: Aidanova Cruise Ship at Sea

The ship will remain in Southern Europe and cruise around the Canary Islands from Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria from January.

The First of its Kind

The 183,900 gross ton AIDAnova, was the first of the much-talked-about Excellence class of ships when she launched in 2018. Powered 100% by the low-emission LNG-fuel, she set the trend for Carnival Corporation. Her sister ships include Carnival Cruise line’s Mardi Gras, P&O Iona, and Costa Smeralda.

The 5,400 guests onboard can expect 17 restaurants and 23 bars, a double water slide and the climbing garden, the Beach Club, the Theatrium with a 360° stage, and the spacious Body & Soul Organic Spa.

For all cruises onboard AIDAnova and the other AIDA ships, mandatory vaccination and additional COVID-19 tests, regular health checks, and extensive health and safety rules are all implemented onboard.

Despite the winter weather, the city of Hamburg is all set for a busy winter cruise season. Besides AIDAnova, both AIDAprima and AIDAsol will be sailing from the city. Other cruise lines that will call in Hamburg, or sail from here, include Hapag Lloyd, MSC, Hurtigruten, Phoenix Reisen, and Cunard.