10 Unique Voyages Revealed for First Luxury Four Seasons Yacht

Luxury travelers can soon embark on exclusive yacht voyages to the Caribbean and Mediterranean offered by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. The hospitality company’s new itineraries will be its first foray into cruising.

Setting Sail with Four Seasons

In partnership with Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd. and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is steering into the luxury yacht sector, announcing its first 10 scheduled voyages.

Set to begin in 2026, the first Four Seasons Yacht will explore over 130 destinations in more than 30 countries, focusing on the Caribbean from January to March 2026 before transitioning to the Mediterranean into June 2026.

“We are excited to showcase the breathtaking destinations and world-class design awaiting guests aboard Four Seasons Yachts as we approach our inaugural season in 2026,” said Alejandro Reynal, president and CEO of Four Seasons.

Currently under construction in Ancona, Italy, the Four Seasons Yacht will begin with a westward repositioning cruise and will welcome its first passengers in the Caribbean from January to March 2026.

Four Seasons Yacht

Passengers will explore ports of call in less-than-typical cruise marinas on 7-night adventures. Following the Caribbean Sea, the itineraries will shift to Four Seasons Yacht‘s “Grand Mediterranean” cruise, as well as dedicated “Greek Isle” voyages.

Itineraries Unveiled

While visiting the Caribbean, Four Seasons Yacht will call on smaller ports, including Falmouth, Antigua; Oranjestad, Aruba; Speightstown, Barbados; Willemstad, Curacao; Isles des Saintes, Guadeloupe; Fort-de-France, Le Marin, and Pointe du Bout, Martinique; Charlestown, Nevis; Rodney Bay, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, Saint Maarten; Gustavia, St. Barths; Marigot Bay, St. Lucia; Bequia, the Grenadines; and Peter Island, British Virgin Islands.

Cruisers can select the “Lesser Antilles featuring Antigua & St. Lucia,” departing January 25, 2026, or the “Lesser Antilles featuring Nevis & the Grenadines,” departing February 8, 2026, with prices beginning at $19,900 per suite.

Four Seasons Yacht

Four Seasons Yacht‘s “Grand Mediterranean” cruise also features two options. The “Grand Mediterranean featuring Madeira & Gibraltar” will journey from March 8 through 20, 2026, while the “Grand Mediterranean featuring Saint-Tropez & Trapani” will sail from March 20 through 29, 2026. These cruises start at $22,900 and $28,500 per suite, respectively.

Travelers can also select from the April 5 through 12, 2026, sailing in the Greek Isles, featuring “Santorini and Yalikavak,” or the May 31 through June 5, 2026, voyage featuring “Santorini & Mykonos.” These are priced starting at $23,500 and $19,700 per suite, respectively.

Ports in the Greek Isles sailings include Chania, Agios Nikolaos, Crete; and Naxos, Mykonos, Patmos, Athens, Ios, Santorini, Kos, Paros, Hydra, Milos, Monemvasia, Pylos, Cephalonia and Corfu, Greece. It will also visit Sigacik, Marmaris, Yalikavak, Bodrum, Cesme, Istanbul, Gocek, and Didim, Turkey.

Four Seasons Yacht

Voyages of Luxury

Accommodations aboard the Four Seasons Yacht will feature suites with panoramic views and elegant interiors designed by Tillberg Design of Sweden and Creative Director Prosper Assouline.

Suites will have up to 100 configurations to cater to families, friends, and larger groups, with Four Seasons touting the suites as offering up to 50% more living space than other cruise lines. The configurations include reserving an entire side of a deck with more than 13,000 square feet of space.

Signature suites, including the expansive Funnel and Loft Suites, will feature outdoor showers, splash pools, and connections to additional suites for larger gatherings. Seven styles will be available, ranging from 2,981 to 9,975 square feet, and two to three bedrooms.