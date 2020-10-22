10 Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Price Benefits and Tips

You’ve trusted Norwegian Cruise Line to take you on some of the most epic adventures of your life.

Before you purchase your next trip and set sail again, have you considered investing in the company? Purchasing shares of cruise line stock can be a financially-sound option, especially for avid cruisers who love traveling on the open sea!

Today, we’re taking a closer look at Norwegian Cruise Line stock, in particular.

Along the way, we’ll also share 10 tips that can help you tap into exclusive shareholder benefits, so you can make the most of your investment. Read on to discover how the stock works, how to buy it, and what’s in it for you.

Why Should You Invest in Cruise Line Stocks?

Think about it. You’re already spending money periodically to take off on your incredible cruise vacations. If you already know you’re going to be paying for tickets, meals, excursions, entertainment and shopping, it only makes sense to help your money work for you.

When you purchase shares in a cruise line stock, you own a fraction of the company, which can mean sharing in its financial successes. In addition, you’ll also be privy to special benefits and credits that are reserved for shareholders, which can help offset the costs of your future travels.

Yes, the stock market can be unpredictable. Yet, historically, it tends to trend upward over time.

This means if you’re willing to weather the ups and downs that the stock may experience, you’re poised to wind up with a gain. If you’re serious about learning more about the stock market, a financial advisor can work with you to navigate the buying process and help you better understand how the process works.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at 10 tips and tricks to know as you weigh the different factors involved in investing in Norwegian Cruise Line stock!

1. Understand How Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Works

When you buy shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock, you’re paying to possess fractional ownership in the company. That ownership will understandably increase as you purchase more shares over time.

When you take a look at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), you’ll find that this cruise line is listed as: NYSE: NCLH. This acronym is known as the company’s ticker symbol. It is the way Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is abbreviated and communicated on the NYSE, and it will be important to understand it moving forward.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a parent company to three distinct cruise line brands. These include:

Norwegian Cruise Line

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Oceania Cruises

You can purchase shares of NCLH stock on the open market, using any registered broker.

2. Learn the Price of NCLH Stock

One of the most important things to understand about the stock market? The price of each share will fluctuate. Each day, there is a different opening price and closing price, with tiny fluctuations happening on a regular basis.

As such, the price of one share of NCLH stock is not set in stone. Still, it helps to understand where it’s historically been set at to gauge what you can expect to pay when you’re ready to invest.

At the time of this writing, a single share of NCLH stock sells for $16.20. The opening price was $16.28 and the closing price was $16.20. Throughout the day, the price range shifted between $15.90 and $16.44.

Your financial adviser and stockbroker can help you monitor these prices in the days leading up to your investment so you can better understand what to expect and how much you can afford to purchase. You can monitor day-by-day stock information on the NCLH Investor site.

3. Navigate Benefit Redemption Process

Before you can take advantage of the many benefits offered to NLCH shareholders, you’ll need to complete a few administrative steps, first. While this process can be a little time-consuming, it’s definitely worth it.

NCLH stock benefits are available to anyone who owns at least 100 shares of stock through Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. at the time of their scheduled sailing.

To redeem yours, you’ll need to follow a few steps.

First, complete the Shareholder Benefit Request Form. You can find this form on the NCLH Investor Relations Website, located here. On this form, you’ll disclose a few personal details, as well as details about your trip. These include:

Your name, address, phone number and email address

The date

The name of your ship and reservation number

Your sailing date

In addition to that top portion, there are also a few documents you’ll be required to enclose with your Shareholder Benefit Request Form. These include:

A copy of your shareholder proxy card or

An up-to-date brokerage statement that serves as your proof of owning at least 100 shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Once you sign the document and include the requested forms, it’s ready to go! You can submit the file to any of NCLH’s three cruise lines, either via traditional mail, email or fax. All required addresses and phone numbers are provided on the Shareholder Benefit Request Form.

4. Take Advantage of Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Price Benefits

As soon as you’re deemed eligible to take advantage of the NCLH’s shareholder benefits, you can start cashing in!

The specific shareholder benefits reserved for anyone who holds a minimum of at least 100 shares in NCLH stock at the time of sailing. If you meet this requirement, the perks you can enjoy include:

Sailings of 15 days or more: $250 onboard credit per stateroom

Sailings of seven to 14 days: $100 onboard credit per stateroom

Sailings of six days or less: $50 onboard credit per stateroom

You can use these credits on any cruise that you take under the NCLH brand. This includes journies that you take with Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises or Oceania Cruises.

5. Use The Onboard Credits Smartly

There are plenty of fun ways to spend your onboard credits. The only exclusions? You won’t be able to use them on charter sailings, onboard service charges, or prepaid activities.

Before you start shopping, it’s best to understand how these credits work and what other restrictions may apply.

First, the onboard credits have no cash value, nor are they transferrable. You’ll simply have to use them as they were intended — to help make your vacation that much more memorable!

To make your cruise as convenient as possible, all of your shipboard expenses will be charged to your Onboard account. You’ll sign up for this account when you check-in for your cruise, selecting from among a variety of payment options, including Visa, MasterCard, and more. If you’ve sailed with other cruise lines before, such as Royal Caribbean, this Onboard account works similarly to the SeaPass you may have used in the past.

Your onboard credits will be deducted from your account first, leaving you to pay any balance that remains once they’re gone. That said, what are some of the most fun things you can use them to cover? Let’s take a look!

6. Plan Ahead to Splurge

Does your cruise vacation officially begin when you’re sitting under the stars, sipping a great glass of wine? If so, you’ll appreciate that you can pay for the most luxurious bottle with your onboard credits!

You can also use them to book speciality services at the spa, including manicures, pedicures, Swedish massages, and much more. This will leave you feeling blissful, peaceful and serene, allowing you to truly soak up the rest of your cruise feeling and looking your best.

One tip? Before you head out on your cruise, make a list of all of the things you would do or try if you had $100 or so extra dollars to spend.

Would you pop an extra bottle of champagne or relax over a five-course steak dinner? Could this help take the stress out of buying souvenirs for everyone back home? A little pre-planning can go a long way and help ensure you make the most of your shareholder benefits.

7. Enjoy and Indulge in Style

Want to celebrate with an indulgent, delicious feast? Your onboard credits can help you try the latest fare at the fanciest French restaurant on the ship, as well as the most hearty and decadent steakhouse. If you’ve been hesitant to invest in fine dining during your stay, consider this a free ticket to dress up and enjoy a night you’ll never forget.

Finally, don’t forget to check out shore excursions! Your onboard credits can go a long way toward helping you make once-in-a-lifetime memories designed around your interests and preferences. From foodies to retail aficionados, there’s an excursion for everyone!

8. Shop for Gifts

Before you leave, be sure to check out the duty-free shopping that’s available at your fingertips for the duration of your cruise. Whether you’re stocking up on treasures for your home or bringing home gifts for your family members, your onboard credits can be used here, too.

This is an ideal way to do a little early holiday shopping or splurge on an item for yourself that you might not normally buy. Whether you’re eyeing a special piece of jewelry, a handbag, or children’s books for your brood back home, you can find it onboard, and a few hundred bucks can go a long way toward making it more affordable.

9. Use Your Credits Frequently

In many cases, onboard credits are a one-time-only deal. For instance, you might win a giveaway or receive the credits as a gift from someone else. However, when you’re a shareholder, you have access to these perks all the time.

You may request access to these benefits any time that you vacation on one of the three cruise lines under the NCLH brand. That means you can set sail one month with Norwegian Cruise Line and enjoy all the credits you’re entitled to, and then turn right around and receive those same credits with Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises!

10. Travel With a Partner and Enjoy the Perks

Yes, the onboard credit is technically only applied to the stateroom in which the shareholder is sailing, granted that you own a minimum of 100 shares of NCLH stock. As such, you can’t “gift” the shares to your friends or family members.

However, you can allow them access to these rewards by bringing one of them along! The stateroom can be double occupancy, meaning that you and your significant other, best friend, or beloved family member can stay together.

Ultimately, as long as the charges are being made to your account, you’re free to book a table at the finest restaurant on the ship and enjoy an incredible meal together. Or, you can book a couples massage or buy two tickets to a shore excursion. This is a great way to help your credits go further and make new memories with your loved ones.

If you hold your shares jointly with other parties and plan to book two or more separate staterooms, you can request shareholder onboard credit for each one. The only caveat? Each stateroom must be occupied by someone who holds a minimum of 100 shares of NCLH stock.

Invest Wisely With Norwegian Cruise Line

If you’re a cruising enthusiast, you’re already spending a significant amount of money to help fund your favorite hobby. Doesn’t it make sense to put that money toward a long-term investment that can help you earn money down the road?

When you purchase shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock, you could become eligible to earn onboard shareholder credits that are redeemable toward a variety of experiences and excursions.

If you have any questions about how the stock buying process works, check with your stockbroker or financial adviser, who can advise you on how much to buy, when to buy and which prices are the best.

In the meantime, be sure to check our site often for the latest insider tips, news and advice for the cruise world!

